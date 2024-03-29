'Shaadi Ke Bhi Photos Post Kardo': Fans React as Taapsee Pannu Shares First Post Amid Wedding Buzz

Actor Taapsee Pannu and badminton player Mathias Boe reportedly got married in a private ceremony held in Udaipur on March 23, 2024. Despite no official confirmation from the couple, speculation has heightened due to Taapsee's latest Instagram post, where she is seen in an exquisite saree.

Hyderabad: Actor Taapsee Pannu and her boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe, reportedly tied the knot on March 23 this year. The news of their marriage emerged amidst speculation, with photos of the guests and wedding venue circulating online. Despite this, the couple has not yet confirmed their marriage officially. Taapsee Pannu further fueled rumours of her impending wedding by sharing a series of striking images in saree on her social media handle on Friday.

The images shared on Instagram showcased her elegance in the unique saree ensemble. Accompanied by a cryptic caption that read, "Hope this romance with saree never ends.....," this post triggered fans to speculate that her wedding might be around the corner. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "taapsee ji shaadi ke bhi photos post kardo. BIG HUGS THO." Another commented, "Congratulations for wedding." One more wrote, "Happy married Life."

For quite some time now, rumours have been swirling about Taapsee Pannu's plans to tie the knot. Nevertheless, she has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations. The recent images have only intensified the rumours, with fans eagerly anticipating an official announcement from the actor.

In a world filled with ever-evolving trends, Taapsee Pannu continues to set the bar high, seamlessly merging tradition with contemporary styles and leaving an unforgettable mark with each look. As her fans anticipate her upcoming cinematic endeavours, her enchanting saga with sarees continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts.

On the professional front, Taapsee is currently engaged in the filming of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, a sequel to the 2021 thriller Haseen Dillruba, scheduled to hit the silver screens in 2024. Furthermore, fans can look forward to her involvement in Khel Khel Mein, a project announced in 2023, although specific details about the film remain undisclosed for now.

