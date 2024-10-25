'SERIOUS Claims with Zero Proof': Alia Bhatt Slams 'Ridiculous' Rumours Claiming She Is 'Partially Paralysed'

Hyderabad: In a rare and fiery Instagram story, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took a stand against the rampant reports about her "crooked smile" and her "weird way of speaking". The actor, known for her roles in films like Gully Boy and Raazi, was compelled to speak out following the circulation of a video that claimed she had suffered from a botched Botox procedure, leading to facial paralysis.

In her post, Alia made it clear that she holds no judgment against individuals who choose cosmetic enhancements, asserting, "Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery- your body, your choice." However, she strongly denounced the absurdity of the rumours surrounding her appearance, stating, "To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong... this is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face."

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Story (Photo: Instagram)

Alia's story serves as both a personal defense and a broader commentary on the unrealistic standards imposed on women in the public eye. She expressed frustration over the serious claims made about her without any evidence to support them, saying, "These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up." Alia emphasised the responsibility of media outlets to avoid sensationalising personal matters, especially when they can have detrimental effects on young and impressionable audiences.

Bhatt, in her lengthy note, highlighted the judgment directed at women, pointing out that even pregnancy bumps have become subjects of critique. She wrote, "Let us take a minute to address the absurd lens through which women are judged and objectified on the internet- our faces, bodies, personal lives, even our bumps are up for critique."

One of the most poignant aspects of her post is the acknowledgment that much of this judgment stems from women themselves. She lamented, "The saddest part? A lot of this judgment comes from other women. Whatever happened to 'live and let live'? Instead, we have become so accustomed to picking each other apart that it's almost normalised."

Alia, who is a mother to a baby girl named Raha, is no stranger to the pressures of public scrutiny. Despite these challenges, Alia has often chosen to focus on her work and maintain a level of grace in her responses. On the work front, Bhatt was recently seen in Jigra, which opened to mixed reviews.