September OTT Releases: From Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 To Saiyaara, 7 Big Titles You Can't Miss

Hyderabad: The month of September is shaping up to be a feast for entertainment lovers, with OTT platforms gearing up to release a fresh lineup of exciting series and films. From much-awaited sequels and star debuts to action-packed thrillers and reality spectacles, audiences have a wide variety of choices waiting to be streamed at home. For those who missed theatrical releases or prefer binge-watching from the couch, here's a look at seven major titles dropping across platforms this month.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

OTT Release Date: September 3

OTT Platform: Netflix

The cult-favourite Wednesday is back with the second part of Season 2, as it gets deeper into the secrets of Nevermore Academy. Having survived her attack at Willow Hill, Wednesday Addams has to confront darker elements that seek to destroy her world forever. With Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, and Hunter Doohan returning to their roles, the gothic saga expands further as additional cast members, including music legend Lady Gaga, introduce new mystery into the supernatural drama.

Malik

OTT Release Date: September 5

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani and directed by Pulkit, Malik is a thriller film featuring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Prosenjit Chatterjee of Bengali cinema and Manushi Chillar also play important roles in the film. Although its box office performance has been limited, much is being expected of it to find a greater reach digitally, with streaming viewers preparing to witness its raw narrative and strong performances.

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan

OTT Release Date: September 5

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Romance is in the air with Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, produced by Zee Studios and Mini Films. Written by Manasi Bagla and directed by Santosh Singh, the film features Vikrant Massey alongside debutant Shanaya Kapoor. With its soulful premise and fresh pairing, the film is set to tug at the heartstrings of viewers when it arrives on ZEE5.

Inspector Zende

OTT Release Date: September 5

OTT Platform: Netflix

Manoj Bajpayee returns in a completely new avatar with Inspector Zende, a comedy-thriller that promises both suspense and dark humour. Written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film stars Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Zende, while Jim Sarbh plays Carl Bhojraj, a character inspired by the notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut, this quirky thriller lands on Netflix on the same day as Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan.

Rise and Fall

OTT Release Date: September 6

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

Reality television gets a bold new twist with Rise and Fall, hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. The series places 16 celebrity contestants in a "Rulers vs Workers" format. Half start in a luxurious penthouse, while the rest struggle in a bare-bones basement. Over the course of 42 days, shifting fortunes, betrayals, and alliances determine who climbs to the top. The star-studded lineup includes Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, and Arbaaz Patel.

Coolie

OTT Release Date: September 11

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The much-awaited action thriller of superstar Rajinikanth arrives on OTT this month. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features a who's who cast of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Rachita Ram. Joining the star cast are special appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde. Following a successful theatrical run, Coolie now takes its high drama and pan-India appeal to streaming viewers.

Saiyaara

OTT Release Date: September 12

OTT Platform: Netflix

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, one of 2025's biggest box-office hits, is finally streaming. Yash Raj Films produced this musical romantic drama that brought new faces Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda into the eyes of the audience, and their on-screen chemistry was the instant buzz. With soulful music and sweeping visuals, Saiyaara became the year's second-biggest earner. The audience who couldn't watch it in cinema halls can now experience the magic all over again on Netflix.