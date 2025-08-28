ETV Bharat / entertainment

September 2025 Theatrical Releases: Madharasi, Baaghi 4, The Conjuring Last Rites & More To Hit Screens Next Month

Hyderabad: The film industry continues to line up an exciting list of releases each month, and September 2025 is no different. With lots of options available - from action thrillers and courtroom dramas to political sagas, horror sequels, and superhero epics - the upcoming month promises something for every kind of movie lover.

Bollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood are all geared up to bring new titles to cinemas, with many eagerly awaited sequels, big-star collaborations, and experimental storytelling hitting the screens. From Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 to Vivek Agnihotri's politically provocative The Bengal Files, from Anushka Shetty's crime thriller Ghaati to the spine-tingling finale of The Conjuring Universe, there is much to anticipate.

Here's a detailed look at the big films coming to theatres this September:

Jolly LLB 3

Release Date: September 19, 2025

Bollywood's popular courtroom comedy-drama is back with its third part. Jolly LLB 3, penned and directed by Subhash Kapoor, promises to return with the offbeat blend of law, comedy, and high-octane drama which made the franchise successful.

This time, both Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar will be present on screen together as competing lawyers, both reprising their roles from the initial two parts. The film also brings back Saurabh Shukla as the witty yet stern Judge Tripathi, a character who became a fan favourite in the earlier entries.

The film stars Akshay Kumar as Advocate Jagdishwar "Jolly" Mishra (from Kanpur), Arshad Warsi as Advocate Jagdish "Jolly" Tyagi (from Meerut), and Saurabh Shukla as Justice Sunder Lal Tripathi. As a courtroom black comedy with sharp social commentary, the film is expected to pit the two Jollys against each other in a legal battle, offering both humour and thought-provoking moments.

Madharasi

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Tamil cinema is set for a psychological action thriller with Madharasi, directed by AR Murugadoss. Famous for his blockbuster movies and robust narrative, Murugadoss comes together with Sivakarthikeyan for the first time to make this one of the most anticipated Kollywood releases of the year.

The star cast also includes Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and Shabeer Kallarakkal, among others. The technical team includes Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, Sudeep Elamon handling the camera, and the editing is by A Sreekar Prasad. This project is Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd film as a lead.

Baaghi 4

Release Date: September 5, 2025

The Baaghi franchise has been all about bigger-than-life action, and Baaghi 4 aims to raise the bar yet again. A Harsha is helming the film in his Hindi debut, while Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the movie. Tiger Shroff will reprise his role as Ronny, joined by Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu (in her Bollywood debut). With high-octane stunts and stylised action sequences, the film promises to continue the franchise's tradition of adrenaline-pumping entertainment.