September 2025 Theatrical Releases: Madharasi, Baaghi 4, The Conjuring Last Rites & More To Hit Screens Next Month

Hyderabad: The film industry continues to line up an exciting list of releases each month, and September 2025 is no different. With lots of options available - from action thrillers and courtroom dramas to political sagas, horror sequels, and superhero epics - the upcoming month promises something for every kind of movie lover.
Bollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood are all geared up to bring new titles to cinemas, with many eagerly awaited sequels, big-star collaborations, and experimental storytelling hitting the screens. From Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 to Vivek Agnihotri's politically provocative The Bengal Files, from Anushka Shetty's crime thriller Ghaati to the spine-tingling finale of The Conjuring Universe, there is much to anticipate.
Here's a detailed look at the big films coming to theatres this September:
Jolly LLB 3
Release Date: September 19, 2025
Bollywood's popular courtroom comedy-drama is back with its third part. Jolly LLB 3, penned and directed by Subhash Kapoor, promises to return with the offbeat blend of law, comedy, and high-octane drama which made the franchise successful.
This time, both Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar will be present on screen together as competing lawyers, both reprising their roles from the initial two parts. The film also brings back Saurabh Shukla as the witty yet stern Judge Tripathi, a character who became a fan favourite in the earlier entries.
The film stars Akshay Kumar as Advocate Jagdishwar "Jolly" Mishra (from Kanpur), Arshad Warsi as Advocate Jagdish "Jolly" Tyagi (from Meerut), and Saurabh Shukla as Justice Sunder Lal Tripathi. As a courtroom black comedy with sharp social commentary, the film is expected to pit the two Jollys against each other in a legal battle, offering both humour and thought-provoking moments.
Madharasi
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Tamil cinema is set for a psychological action thriller with Madharasi, directed by AR Murugadoss. Famous for his blockbuster movies and robust narrative, Murugadoss comes together with Sivakarthikeyan for the first time to make this one of the most anticipated Kollywood releases of the year.
The star cast also includes Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and Shabeer Kallarakkal, among others. The technical team includes Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, Sudeep Elamon handling the camera, and the editing is by A Sreekar Prasad. This project is Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd film as a lead.
Baaghi 4
Release Date: September 5, 2025
The Baaghi franchise has been all about bigger-than-life action, and Baaghi 4 aims to raise the bar yet again. A Harsha is helming the film in his Hindi debut, while Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the movie. Tiger Shroff will reprise his role as Ronny, joined by Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu (in her Bollywood debut). With high-octane stunts and stylised action sequences, the film promises to continue the franchise's tradition of adrenaline-pumping entertainment.
The Bengal Files
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Director Vivek Agnihotri winds down his The Files Trilogy with The Bengal Files, after the success and controversies surrounding The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022).
The political drama is set against the backdrop of the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots and presents them as a hidden genocide. The movie runs for more than 200 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films ever. The film stars Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and others.
Mirai - Super Yodha
Release Date: September 12, 2025
For fantasy and superhero series enthusiasts, Mirai - Super Yodha is a cinematic spectacle. Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film has Teja Sajja as the eponymous hero in a world of fantasy where mythology and science fiction come together.
The big-budget film with plenty of VFX also has Manchu Manoj as the villain, with Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu.
The movie will be released globally in several languages and formats (2D and 3D) and is among the largest pan-Indian releases of September.
Ghaati
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Telugu director Krish Jagarlamudi is back with Ghaati, a crime action drama starring Anushka Shetty. The movie follows the journey of a victim turning into a criminal, and then ultimately into a legend. The film also features Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, produced by First Frame Entertainments and presented by UV Creations.
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Horror fans have a date with chills as The Conjuring Universe reaches its conclusion. Titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, the film revisits the real-life 1986 Smurl haunting in Pennsylvania.
Directed by Michael Chaves, the film stars franchise regulars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. New additions include Mia Tomlinson as their daughter Judy Warren and Ben Hardy as Tony Spera.
The trailer guarantees spine-tingling terror, exorcisms, ghostly visions, and even a cameo by the infamous Annabelle doll.
The Strangers: Chapter 2
Release Date: September 26, 2025
The Strangers: Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2008 cult horror hit. The movie sees a couple stuck after their vehicle breaks down, then beset by nightmarish repercussions. Rachel Shenton, Richard Brake, and Madelaine Petsch star in the movie that has elements of psychological suspense mixed with gruesome horror.
