'Sending You The Biggest Hug': Alia Bhatt Sends Love And Baby Clothes To Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is cherishing every moment of motherhood as she eagerly awaits the arrival of her first child with her actor-husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The Shershaah star recently stole the show at the 2025 Met Gala while proudly showing off her baby bump and embracing this new chapter in her life. Adding to her joy, Kiara received a heartwarming gift from fellow actor Alia Bhatt.

On Wednesday, Kiara shared a picture on her Instagram Story showing the cute gift – a set of adorable baby clothes. Along with the picture, she had a nice message for Alia. She penned, "Thank you mama @Aliabhatt."

The image also had a note from Alia, full of warmth and sisterhood. It read, "Dear Kiara, as you step into this incredible new phase, I am sending you the biggest hug. I know how beautiful-- and beautifully tiring-- this chapter can be, so I've put together a comfy little something from Ed-a-Mamma, made with extra care love and care. Take naps, take breaks and take it all in. You deserve it!! Lot of love, Alia."

Kiara Advani's Instagram Story (Photo: IG)

Alia's brand, Ed-a-Mamma, which is known for its eco-conscious children's wear, is widely praised for it's comfort and sustainability, making it a perfect gift for the expecting mother.

Interestingly, this gesture has seemed to pique the attention of fans due to the history between the two actors. As per reports, Alia was previously in a relationship with Kiara's Husband, Sidharth Malhotra. However, the relationship between the two women seems friendly and supportive.

On the work front, Kiara is gearing up for major projects, including War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Her bold new avatar, including a buzz-worthy bikini scene, has already created a stir online. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is slated to release on August 14.

Kiara will also star in the period gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, and also starring Yash and Nayanthara in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also has a slew of upcoming projects. She will next be seen in Alpha, which is her entry to the spy universe of Yash Raj Films. She will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.