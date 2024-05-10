Selena Gomez Shares Loved-up Picture with Beau Benny Blanco after Justin Bieber Announces Pregnancy

Hyderabad: Following Justin Bieber's announcement that he is having his first child with wife Hailey, actress-singer Selena Gomez, who split up with the Baby hitmaker in 2018, released love photos with her partner Benny Blanco. On Thursday, Justin surprised fans by uploading photos from his Hawaii trip, where he renewed his marriage vows with wife Hailey before revealing the big news: they are expecting their first child. This post sparked a fan frenzy among music lovers, who were eager to see how his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez would respond.

While Gomez would never explicitly address or react to the news, she appears to have responded by uploading some lovey-dovey pictures featuring her present boyfriend Benny Blanco. For the unversed, Selena and Justin's romance was looked up by an entire generation. Their romance was not only talked about in America; but discussed all over the world, along with their music, making them the most talked-about couple of their time. Following their breakup, Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin, and the couple announced their first pregnancy now nearly five years after their wedding.

Selena Gomez Shares Picture with Beau Benny Blanco (Instagram)

Selena Gomez Shares Picture with Beau Benny Blanco (Instagram)

Gomez shared a PDA-filled photo on her Instagram story, showing her and her boyfriend, record producer Benny Blanco, holding hands. The black and white picture of them holding hands over a comfortable blanket exuded cosiness. The singer started dating Blanco only a few months ago, and since then have not shied away from showcasing their love at award shows and outings.

Selena's post could simply indicate that she is pleased with her current relationship. However, Justin and Selena's ardent fans might take it as an indirect response to Justin and Hailey's pregnancy announcement. Selena's followers rallied around her, praising her for her now steady relationship and showing that she is unaffected by the news. Selena and Justin dated on and off for years until finally breaking up in early 2018.