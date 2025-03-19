Selena Gomez Responds As Francis Ford Coppola Thanks Her For Honouring His Classic Film In Sunset Blvd

Hyderabad: Hollywood's latest power couple, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have once again captured hearts with their newest release, Sunset Blvd. The single, which dropped on March 14, is not just a love letter to their relationship but also a nostalgic tribute to 80s cinema, drawing inspiration from filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola's 1982 film One from the Heart.

The song is the latest track from their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, set to release on March 21. The accompanying music video embraces a retro aesthetic, blending passion, desire, and nostalgia while featuring a playful and intimate visual narrative.

The music video for Sunset Blvd opens with sweeping shots of Los Angeles's Sunset Boulevard. Gomez, styled as a classic 80s vixen, appears in scenes reminiscent of One from the Heart. One particularly striking moment sees the singer performing while gazing through a rain-streaked window, seemingly lost in thought.

However, what caught viewers' attention was a scene where Gomez interacts with a miniature-sized Blanco, playfully "eating" him in the final moments of the video. The sequence is a direct nod to a famous scene from Coppola's romantic fantasy film.

Francis Ford Coppola Reacts

Upon noticing the reference, Francis Ford Coppola expressed his appreciation. Taking to social media, he wrote, "Thank you, dear @SelenaGomez, for including an influence from an old grandpa's work in your new music video 'Sunset Blvd.' It's wonderful to see a homage from ONE FROM THE HEART live again in your beautiful and capable talent."

Gomez, honoured by the praise, responded with gratitude, saying, "@francisfordcoppola thank YOU for being an inspiration to us all!"

Beyond its cinematic references, Sunset Blvd holds deep personal significance for Gomez and Blanco. The song's title is a tribute to their first date, which took place on Sunset Boulevard. The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, have been celebrating their love through their music, turning their romance into lyrical storytelling.

Earlier this week, they revisited Jitlada Thai Restaurant, the very spot where their relationship began, to recreate their first date meal. Gomez had also teased the song on Instagram with a cosy black-and-white photo of the couple snuggled under a blanket, captioning it, "Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it’s also the title of our next song together. Sunset Blvd out March 14 with @itsbennyblanco. P.S. This is our first official photo together."

Sunset Blvd marks the third single from their upcoming album, following Scared of Loving You and Call Me When You Break Up, which featured Gracie Abrams.