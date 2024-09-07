ETV Bharat / entertainment

Selena Gomez Joins The Billionaire Club With USD 1.3 Billion From Her Brand Rare Beauty

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Selena Gomez has officially become one of the youngest billionaires, largely due to her beauty brand Rare Beauty, which accounts for over 80% of her USD 1.3 billion net worth. Other sources of income include her mental health startup, music, acting, and producing.

Selena Gomez Joins The Billionaire Club With USD 1.3 Billion From Her Brand Rare Beauty
Hollywood actor-singer Selena Gomez (IANS photo)

Washington (US): Hollywood actor-singer Selena Gomez has officially joined the ranks of one of the youngest billionaires. The Emilia Perez actor has reportedly achieved this financial feat primarily through the success of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, alongside other lucrative ventures.

Launched in 2019, Rare Beauty has significantly contributed to Gomez's estimated net worth of USD 1.3 billion, positioning her as one of the youngest female billionaires in the United States. As reported by a newswire, the beauty brand accounts for about 81.4 per cent of her overall net worth.

Gomez's wealth is not solely attributed to her beauty brand. The valuation encompasses her stake in the mental health startup Wondermind, revenue from music album sales, real estate investments, and earnings from streaming deals, brand partnerships, concert tours, and acting projects.

Although Gomez's last solo tour, the Revival Tour, concluded in 2016 and her most recent album, Rare, was released in 2020, she has remained a prominent figure in entertainment. She continues to garner acclaim as both a star and executive producer of the popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. The show, which has recently been renewed for a fifth season, has earned Gomez her first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Additionally, Only Murders in the Building has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for the third consecutive year. Gomez is also set to revisit her television roots with the upcoming sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The new series, set to premiere on October 29 at 8 pm ET/PT, follows the success of her original Disney Channel show, Wizards of Waverly Place. Gomez and her former co-star David Henrie are not only reprising their roles but also taking on executive producer roles for the sequel. (With ANI inputs)

READ MORE

  1. Selena Gomez Shares Loved-up Picture with Beau Benny Blanco after Justin Bieber Announces Pregnancy
  2. What feud? Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for defending her amid 'really rough' times
  3. Selena Gomez quits social media after having most followers on Instagram

Washington (US): Hollywood actor-singer Selena Gomez has officially joined the ranks of one of the youngest billionaires. The Emilia Perez actor has reportedly achieved this financial feat primarily through the success of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, alongside other lucrative ventures.

Launched in 2019, Rare Beauty has significantly contributed to Gomez's estimated net worth of USD 1.3 billion, positioning her as one of the youngest female billionaires in the United States. As reported by a newswire, the beauty brand accounts for about 81.4 per cent of her overall net worth.

Gomez's wealth is not solely attributed to her beauty brand. The valuation encompasses her stake in the mental health startup Wondermind, revenue from music album sales, real estate investments, and earnings from streaming deals, brand partnerships, concert tours, and acting projects.

Although Gomez's last solo tour, the Revival Tour, concluded in 2016 and her most recent album, Rare, was released in 2020, she has remained a prominent figure in entertainment. She continues to garner acclaim as both a star and executive producer of the popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. The show, which has recently been renewed for a fifth season, has earned Gomez her first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Additionally, Only Murders in the Building has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for the third consecutive year. Gomez is also set to revisit her television roots with the upcoming sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The new series, set to premiere on October 29 at 8 pm ET/PT, follows the success of her original Disney Channel show, Wizards of Waverly Place. Gomez and her former co-star David Henrie are not only reprising their roles but also taking on executive producer roles for the sequel. (With ANI inputs)

READ MORE

  1. Selena Gomez Shares Loved-up Picture with Beau Benny Blanco after Justin Bieber Announces Pregnancy
  2. What feud? Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for defending her amid 'really rough' times
  3. Selena Gomez quits social media after having most followers on Instagram

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SELENA GOMEZSELENA GOMEZ BECOMES BILLIONAIRESELENA GOMEZ BRAND RARE BEAUTYRARE BEAUTYSELENA GOMEZ IS NOW BILLIONAIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.