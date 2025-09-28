ETV Bharat / entertainment

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Are Officially Married - See First Photos

For the wedding, both wore Ralph Lauren outfits. Selena stunned in a halter-style white gown with an open back and floral detailing. Benny looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

The photos showed the couple holding hands, hugging, and soaking up every moment together. One picture highlighted Selena's flower bouquet, while another captured a sweet moment of Benny resting his head on her lap.

Hyderabad: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are married! Selena and Benny exchanged vows in a dreamy, intimate wedding in California on Saturday. Soon after, Selena shared Polaroid pictures and videos from the special day. She captioned her post with just one line: "9.27.25."

Friends and celebrities quickly filled the comments with love. Camila Cabello, Gordon Ramsay, and Amy Schumer sent heartfelt wishes. Benny himself commented, "my wife in real life."

While fans were thrilled to see the first wedding photos, Selena didn't reveal much about the guest list. Many were curious to know if her close friend Taylor Swift or stars like Paris Hilton attended.

According to a foreign daily, Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Santa Barbara airport on Friday with heavy security. Reports suggest she chose to stay at a private rental home instead of a hotel. Selena's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were also expected to be on the guest list.

Earlier this month, Selena enjoyed her bachelorette trip in Cabo San Lucas. She was joined by Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, Courtney Lopez, and others. On Instagram, she posted pictures in "Bride" themed outfits, including one with a veil embroidered with "bride to be." She was also seen on a luxury yacht, relaxing with friends and enjoying the celebrations.

Selena and Benny announced their engagement in December 2024 after dating for more than a year. Now, the two are officially husband and wife.