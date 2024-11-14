ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Selective Revolutionaries?': Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal's Silence Questioned After Singer Sanjay Chakraborty's Arrest On Sexual Assault Charges

Singer Sanjay Chakraborty was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a minor. Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh questions Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal's silence.

'Selective Revolutionaries?': Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal's Silence Questioned After Sanjay Chakraborty's Arrest On Sexual Assault Charges
Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal's Silence Questioned After Singer Sanjay Chakraborty's Arrest (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Singer-composer Sanjay Chakraborty, the brother of acclaimed musician Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, has been arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a minor student in Mumbai. This arrest, facilitated by the Kolkata Police in coordination with Mumbai authorities, has led to Sanjay Chakraborty being remanded to police custody until November 18, as ordered by the Alipore court.

According to the initial complaint, the incident was first reported by the victim's family at the Belghoria Police Station in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The case was then transferred to Kolkata Police's Charu Market Police Station through a "Zero FIR" filed by Barrackpore City Police, allowing it to be investigated outside the jurisdiction where the complaint was initially lodged. Senior Kolkata Police officers confirmed that Sanjay was apprehended from another singer's residence in Mumbai and brought back to Kolkata on transit remand for further investigation.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has publicly questioned the silence of prominent singers, including Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, who were previously vocal after the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case. On his X handle, Ghosh raised a question and wrote, "Will Arijit, Shreya, and Abhijit, who often speak out on incidents in Bengal, remain silent on Sanjay Chakraborty’s alleged misdeeds?" His comments, loosely translated from Bengali, challenge the artists on whether they selectively address incidents, voicing concerns only about regional issues while staying silent on events in the wider music industry or outside West Bengal.

Kolkata Police has filed charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Chakraborty. Investigators are now examining CCTV footage from the scene and have gathered preliminary evidence. Officers have indicated that additional inquiries will be conducted at the facility where Chakraborty is currently detained, and the victim's family is expected to be questioned for further confirmation of the allegations.

READ MORE

  1. Choreographer Jani Master's National Film Award Suspended Due To Sexual Assault Charges
  2. Nivin Pauly Accused of Rape: Complainant Says Actor Is Denying Allegations Because Her Phone, Which Has Proof, Is With Him
  3. Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested In NYC Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Probe

Hyderabad: Singer-composer Sanjay Chakraborty, the brother of acclaimed musician Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, has been arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a minor student in Mumbai. This arrest, facilitated by the Kolkata Police in coordination with Mumbai authorities, has led to Sanjay Chakraborty being remanded to police custody until November 18, as ordered by the Alipore court.

According to the initial complaint, the incident was first reported by the victim's family at the Belghoria Police Station in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The case was then transferred to Kolkata Police's Charu Market Police Station through a "Zero FIR" filed by Barrackpore City Police, allowing it to be investigated outside the jurisdiction where the complaint was initially lodged. Senior Kolkata Police officers confirmed that Sanjay was apprehended from another singer's residence in Mumbai and brought back to Kolkata on transit remand for further investigation.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has publicly questioned the silence of prominent singers, including Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, who were previously vocal after the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case. On his X handle, Ghosh raised a question and wrote, "Will Arijit, Shreya, and Abhijit, who often speak out on incidents in Bengal, remain silent on Sanjay Chakraborty’s alleged misdeeds?" His comments, loosely translated from Bengali, challenge the artists on whether they selectively address incidents, voicing concerns only about regional issues while staying silent on events in the wider music industry or outside West Bengal.

Kolkata Police has filed charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Chakraborty. Investigators are now examining CCTV footage from the scene and have gathered preliminary evidence. Officers have indicated that additional inquiries will be conducted at the facility where Chakraborty is currently detained, and the victim's family is expected to be questioned for further confirmation of the allegations.

READ MORE

  1. Choreographer Jani Master's National Film Award Suspended Due To Sexual Assault Charges
  2. Nivin Pauly Accused of Rape: Complainant Says Actor Is Denying Allegations Because Her Phone, Which Has Proof, Is With Him
  3. Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested In NYC Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Probe

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SANJAY CHAKRABORTY SEXUAL ASSAULTSEXUAL ASSAULT CASESINGER SANJAY CHAKRABORTYTRINAMOOL LEADER KUNAL GHOSHSINGER SANJAY CHAKRABORTY ARRESTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.