'Selective Revolutionaries?': Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal's Silence Questioned After Singer Sanjay Chakraborty's Arrest On Sexual Assault Charges

Hyderabad: Singer-composer Sanjay Chakraborty, the brother of acclaimed musician Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, has been arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a minor student in Mumbai. This arrest, facilitated by the Kolkata Police in coordination with Mumbai authorities, has led to Sanjay Chakraborty being remanded to police custody until November 18, as ordered by the Alipore court.

According to the initial complaint, the incident was first reported by the victim's family at the Belghoria Police Station in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The case was then transferred to Kolkata Police's Charu Market Police Station through a "Zero FIR" filed by Barrackpore City Police, allowing it to be investigated outside the jurisdiction where the complaint was initially lodged. Senior Kolkata Police officers confirmed that Sanjay was apprehended from another singer's residence in Mumbai and brought back to Kolkata on transit remand for further investigation.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has publicly questioned the silence of prominent singers, including Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, who were previously vocal after the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case. On his X handle, Ghosh raised a question and wrote, "Will Arijit, Shreya, and Abhijit, who often speak out on incidents in Bengal, remain silent on Sanjay Chakraborty’s alleged misdeeds?" His comments, loosely translated from Bengali, challenge the artists on whether they selectively address incidents, voicing concerns only about regional issues while staying silent on events in the wider music industry or outside West Bengal.

Kolkata Police has filed charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Chakraborty. Investigators are now examining CCTV footage from the scene and have gathered preliminary evidence. Officers have indicated that additional inquiries will be conducted at the facility where Chakraborty is currently detained, and the victim's family is expected to be questioned for further confirmation of the allegations.