'See You On The Dark Side': Mukul Dev's Last Instagram Post Feels Like A Goodbye

Hyderabad: Renowned Bollywood and television actor Mukul Dev, celebrated for his versatility and contributions to Indian cinema and television, passed away on May 23, 2025, at the age of 54 in New Delhi. While the official cause of his death remains undisclosed, close friends revealed that the actor had been unwell in recent days and had been admitted to the ICU. His final Instagram post, a message paired with a serene image from the cockpit of an aircraft, has since become a touching reflection of his life, passions, and perhaps, his unspoken farewell.
The post, shared just days before his demise, featured Dev piloting a plane through the clouds. The caption, quoting Pink Floyd's lyrics, read: "And if your head explodes with dark forebodings too... I'll see you on the dark side of the moon. #crosscountry."
About Mukul Dev
Born on November 30, 1970, into a Punjabi family in New Delhi, Mukul Dev was the son of Hari Dev, an assistant commissioner of police. His family had roots in Jalandhar, Punjab. It was his father who introduced him to Afghan culture, and Mukul eventually learned to speak Pashto and Persian. He attended St. Columba's School in Delhi and completed his ISC in 1988.
Dev's first brush with the limelight came during his school days. In class 8, he earned his first paycheck by impersonating Michael Jackson in a dance performance for Doordarshan. That early encounter with the stage hinted at the performer he would become.
However, before choosing acting as his full-time career, Mukul pursued aviation. He trained at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi in Raebareli, becoming a licensed commercial pilot. He worked in aviation for nearly a decade and even ran an aeronautical training institute. His passion for flying remained constant throughout his life.
Mukul's Cinematic Journey
Mukul Dev made his television debut in 1996 with the serial Mumkin, playing Vijay Pandey. The same year, he starred opposite Sushmita Sen in the psychological thriller Dastak, marking his Bollywood debut as ACP Rohit Malhotra. This marked a successful career in both television and film.
He became a familiar face on Doordarshan's comedy countdown show Ek Se Badhkar Ek and went on to appear in over 60 films across multiple languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.
Some of his most recognised works include:
- Wajood (1998)
- Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005)
- Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011)
- Meeruthiya Gangsters (2015)
- Zorawar (2016)
- Daud Pakad (2017)
- Omerta, Sultan - The Saviour, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle (2018)
- Ant The End (2022)
In television, he also appeared in 21 Sarfarosh as Gul Badshah and hosted the first season of Fear Factor India in 2006.
Despite his extensive acting career, Mukul was known to be a deeply private person. Following the death of his parents, friends noted that he increasingly withdrew from public life. Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who co-starred with him in Son Of Sardaar, shared in an interview that Mukul had become reclusive and stopped socialising. "He would not even step out of the house," Vindu said, adding, "Mukul's health deteriorated in the last few days, and he was in the hospital. We are all in shock. He was a wonderful human being."
More About Mukul
Apart from his on-screen roles, Dev ventured into writing, directing, and producing. His filmography also includes lesser-known but notable titles, as well as several shelved projects like Kavach (1996), Jaan Ki Baazi (1997), and Lafange (1997).
He was honoured with several awards, including:
- PTC Punjabi Film Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role (Shareek, 2016).
- Indian Telly Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role (2019).
- Nominated for the Indian Television Academy Awards in 2018 for both negative and supporting roles.
Mukul Dev's final on-screen appearance was in the 2022 mystery thriller Anth The End, directed by KS Malhotra and co-starring Divya Dutta. The film served as a fitting finale to a career that spanned over two decades and multiple genres.
