ETV Bharat / entertainment

'See You On The Dark Side': Mukul Dev's Last Instagram Post Feels Like A Goodbye

Hyderabad: Renowned Bollywood and television actor Mukul Dev, celebrated for his versatility and contributions to Indian cinema and television, passed away on May 23, 2025, at the age of 54 in New Delhi. While the official cause of his death remains undisclosed, close friends revealed that the actor had been unwell in recent days and had been admitted to the ICU. His final Instagram post, a message paired with a serene image from the cockpit of an aircraft, has since become a touching reflection of his life, passions, and perhaps, his unspoken farewell.

The post, shared just days before his demise, featured Dev piloting a plane through the clouds. The caption, quoting Pink Floyd's lyrics, read: "And if your head explodes with dark forebodings too... I'll see you on the dark side of the moon. #crosscountry."

About Mukul Dev

Born on November 30, 1970, into a Punjabi family in New Delhi, Mukul Dev was the son of Hari Dev, an assistant commissioner of police. His family had roots in Jalandhar, Punjab. It was his father who introduced him to Afghan culture, and Mukul eventually learned to speak Pashto and Persian. He attended St. Columba's School in Delhi and completed his ISC in 1988.

Dev's first brush with the limelight came during his school days. In class 8, he earned his first paycheck by impersonating Michael Jackson in a dance performance for Doordarshan. That early encounter with the stage hinted at the performer he would become.

However, before choosing acting as his full-time career, Mukul pursued aviation. He trained at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi in Raebareli, becoming a licensed commercial pilot. He worked in aviation for nearly a decade and even ran an aeronautical training institute. His passion for flying remained constant throughout his life.

Mukul's Cinematic Journey

Mukul Dev made his television debut in 1996 with the serial Mumkin, playing Vijay Pandey. The same year, he starred opposite Sushmita Sen in the psychological thriller Dastak, marking his Bollywood debut as ACP Rohit Malhotra. This marked a successful career in both television and film.

He became a familiar face on Doordarshan's comedy countdown show Ek Se Badhkar Ek and went on to appear in over 60 films across multiple languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

Some of his most recognised works include:

- Wajood (1998)

- Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005)