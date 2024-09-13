ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sector 36 X Review: Netizens Floored by Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal's 'Masterclass' Act in Edge-of-the-Seat Crime Thriller

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Updated : 9 hours ago

Sector 36, a gripping crime thriller directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, has officially premiered on Netflix. Starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, the film is inspired by the chilling 2006 Nithari killings, attracting positive reviews for the flawless act by the star cast.

Sector 36 X Review
Sector 36 X Review (Film Poster)

Hyderabad: Sector 36, the much-anticipated crime thriller starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, has finally hit Netflix. Directed by debutant Aditya Nimbalkar, the film is inspired by the real-life 2006 Noida serial murders, also known as the Nithari killings. With the film out, social media is flooded with positive reviews of the Vikrant and Deepak starrer.

The chilling tale explores the horrors of power, crime, and social inequality, as it follows the terrifying disappearance of several children from a North Indian slum. Vikrant Massey plays Prem Singh, a cold-blooded serial killer hiding behind the facade of a humble house help in an affluent home. His character abducts and murders children without remorse.

With Massey's portrayal of a man with a twisted past, the actor once again garners applause. Netizens pointed out his nuanced acting, with a social media user writing: "#VikrantMassey has once again proven why he's one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema today. His performance in Sector 36 is layered, raw, and captivating—a role that only he could make so believable."

Equally compelling is Deepak Dobriyal's portrayal of Inspector Ram Charan Pandey, who initially dismisses the missing children cases as statistics. But when his own daughter narrowly escapes the killer, Pandey is thrust into a relentless pursuit of justice, transforming the narrative into a desperate personal battle. Taking to X, a fan posted: "#VikrantMassey and #DeepakDobriyal's face-off and the way the film dares to showcase the unending chain of criminal events in the nation are worth watching." Many others also noted how Dobriyal has now been getting his due with powerful roles to play.

The film earned mostly positive reviews for its stark, unflinching portrayal of crime and the chilling performances of its lead actors. Released on September 13, Sector 36 has already garnered attention for its bold narrative and memorable performances, promising to be a film talked about for years to come. The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Read More

  1. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey's Film Set To Premiere On Netflix On THIS Date
  2. From Casting Director to Critically Acclaimed Actor: Vikrant's Journey and 5 Best Performances
  3. 100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

Hyderabad: Sector 36, the much-anticipated crime thriller starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, has finally hit Netflix. Directed by debutant Aditya Nimbalkar, the film is inspired by the real-life 2006 Noida serial murders, also known as the Nithari killings. With the film out, social media is flooded with positive reviews of the Vikrant and Deepak starrer.

The chilling tale explores the horrors of power, crime, and social inequality, as it follows the terrifying disappearance of several children from a North Indian slum. Vikrant Massey plays Prem Singh, a cold-blooded serial killer hiding behind the facade of a humble house help in an affluent home. His character abducts and murders children without remorse.

With Massey's portrayal of a man with a twisted past, the actor once again garners applause. Netizens pointed out his nuanced acting, with a social media user writing: "#VikrantMassey has once again proven why he's one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema today. His performance in Sector 36 is layered, raw, and captivating—a role that only he could make so believable."

Equally compelling is Deepak Dobriyal's portrayal of Inspector Ram Charan Pandey, who initially dismisses the missing children cases as statistics. But when his own daughter narrowly escapes the killer, Pandey is thrust into a relentless pursuit of justice, transforming the narrative into a desperate personal battle. Taking to X, a fan posted: "#VikrantMassey and #DeepakDobriyal's face-off and the way the film dares to showcase the unending chain of criminal events in the nation are worth watching." Many others also noted how Dobriyal has now been getting his due with powerful roles to play.

The film earned mostly positive reviews for its stark, unflinching portrayal of crime and the chilling performances of its lead actors. Released on September 13, Sector 36 has already garnered attention for its bold narrative and memorable performances, promising to be a film talked about for years to come. The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Read More

  1. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey's Film Set To Premiere On Netflix On THIS Date
  2. From Casting Director to Critically Acclaimed Actor: Vikrant's Journey and 5 Best Performances
  3. 100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside
Last Updated : 9 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIKRANT MASSEY FILM SECTOR 36DEEPAK DOBRIYAL OTT FILMSECTOR 36 X REVIEWVIKRANT DEEPAK CRIME FILMNETFLIX FILM SECTOR 36

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.