Sector 36 X Review: Netizens Floored by Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal's 'Masterclass' Act in Edge-of-the-Seat Crime Thriller

Hyderabad: Sector 36, the much-anticipated crime thriller starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, has finally hit Netflix. Directed by debutant Aditya Nimbalkar, the film is inspired by the real-life 2006 Noida serial murders, also known as the Nithari killings. With the film out, social media is flooded with positive reviews of the Vikrant and Deepak starrer.
The chilling tale explores the horrors of power, crime, and social inequality, as it follows the terrifying disappearance of several children from a North Indian slum. Vikrant Massey plays Prem Singh, a cold-blooded serial killer hiding behind the facade of a humble house help in an affluent home. His character abducts and murders children without remorse.
With Massey's portrayal of a man with a twisted past, the actor once again garners applause. Netizens pointed out his nuanced acting, with a social media user writing: "#VikrantMassey has once again proven why he's one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema today. His performance in Sector 36 is layered, raw, and captivating—a role that only he could make so believable."
Equally compelling is Deepak Dobriyal's portrayal of Inspector Ram Charan Pandey, who initially dismisses the missing children cases as statistics. But when his own daughter narrowly escapes the killer, Pandey is thrust into a relentless pursuit of justice, transforming the narrative into a desperate personal battle. Taking to X, a fan posted: "#VikrantMassey and #DeepakDobriyal's face-off and the way the film dares to showcase the unending chain of criminal events in the nation are worth watching." Many others also noted how Dobriyal has now been getting his due with powerful roles to play.
The film earned mostly positive reviews for its stark, unflinching portrayal of crime and the chilling performances of its lead actors. Released on September 13, Sector 36 has already garnered attention for its bold narrative and memorable performances, promising to be a film talked about for years to come. The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios.
