'Second Hand, Wasted Life': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Addresses Hurtful Labels Post-Divorce From Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about stigma post-divorce from Naga Chaitanya, owning harsh labels like "second hand" while moving forward with resilience and optimism.

'Second Hand, Wasted Life': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Addresses Hurtful Labels Post-Divorce From Naga Chaitanya
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Addresses Hurtful Labels Post-Divorce From Naga Chaitanya
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflected on the challenges she faced after her divorce from fellow actor Naga Chaitanya. She addressed the societal stigma surrounding divorced women and how she learned to embrace her reality despite the harsh labels.

During an interview with a newswire, Samantha said, "When a woman goes through a divorce, there is a lot of shame and stigma attached. I get comments like 'second hand, used, wasted life.' Society pushes you into a corner, making you feel like a failure." She acknowledged the emotional toll such remarks can take on women, emphasising the need for strength and resilience to overcome these judgments.

Samantha also spoke about her decision to repurpose her wedding gown into a dress, which she wore publicly. "Initially, it hurt. Then I decided to flip it. I'll own it. I am separated, I am divorced. Life hasn't been a fairytale, but that doesn't mean I sit in a corner and cry. It begins where it ends. I'm happy, doing good work, and looking forward to the next phase of my life," she explained.

The actor's journey through divorce has been under intense public eye. Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after meeting him on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave. The couple announced their separation in October 2021, days before their fourth wedding anniversary, and finalised their divorce the following year. Despite the challenges, Samantha's perspective reflects her determination to live on her own terms and embrace new beginnings.

