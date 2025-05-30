ETV Bharat / entertainment

SEBI Bans Arshad Warsi, 44 Others For Share Price Manipulation Via Misleading YouTube Videos

Hyderabad: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, his wife Maria Goretti, and 43 others from the securities market due to alleged manipulation of share prices of two listed companies - Sadhna Broadcast Ltd and Sharpline Broadcast Ltd - via the dissemination of misleading and false information in YouTube videos.

The regulator, in two separate interim orders issued on Thursday, outlined a sophisticated scheme in which the accused exploited the reach and influence of social media, specifically YouTube, to spread false narratives about the financial prospects of the two companies. These videos were aimed at luring unsuspecting retail investors to buy, and they (all of the accused) could sell their holdings at inflated prices and make illegal profits.

The Modus Operandi

As per SEBI, the deceptive videos were posted in the second half of May 2022 for Sharpline Broadcast and in July of 2022 for Sadhna Broadcast. The YouTube channels that perpetrated these misleading statements are 'The Advisor', 'Moneywise', 'Midcap Calls', and 'Profit Yatra'.

These videos contained falsified statements, for example:

- Sadhna Broadcast Ltd is going to be acquired by the Adani Group.

- Sadhna Broadcast Ltd is moving from television production to film production.

- A foreign investor has signed a Rs 1,100 crore deal to jointly produce devotional films in India.

The foreign investor would provide the funds, and Sadhna Broadcast would keep the rights to the films. To provide some legitimacy to these fake claims, misleading thumbnails and images, one of them being of the industrialist Gautam Adani and other random images (from local brands) were used.

The fake claims have had a substantial effect on investor sentiment, leading to a sharp spike in price and volume on both of the shares. SEBI's investigation found that the total number of shareholders (mostly small shareholders) in Sadhna Broadcast went from 2,167 to 55,343, and with Sharpline Broadcast, it went from 517 to 20,009, which reflects the huge amount of retail investor activity that was taking place over the time the misleading videos were being uploaded.

The Entities Involved

SEBI categorised the 45 entities into various roles:

- Creators of the YouTube channels (such as Manish Mishra)

- Net sellers/promoters and profit-makers (NSs)