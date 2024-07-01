'SCARRED but not SCARED': Hina Khan Shares Powerful Message amid Cancer Battle

Hyderabad: Popular TV personality Hina Khan revealed on June 28 that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer via an Instagram post. In a subsequent social media update, the actor spoke about her resilience amidst this health challenge, stating that she is 'scarred but not scared'. Hina also extended a motivational message to fellow cancer fighters as she begins her treatment journey.

Shortly after revealing her diagnosis, Hina Khan conveyed a message of encouragement to all those bravely battling cancer. Posting on Instagram Stories, she expressed her hope that her own journey would inspire others, urging them to find strength and positivity in their own stories.

In her words, "A window to my journey.. This is to all those courageous women and men who are fighting this tough battle.. I wish my journey can be courageous and motivating enough for people out there to turn a page in their own stories for good. And remember we may be SCARRED but we MUST not be SCARED." Alongside this, she shared the song 'Bandeya Rey Bandeya' by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur on her Instagram Stories.

Hina Khan Shares Powerful Message amid Cancer Battle (Hina Khan IG Story screen grab)

The actor, celebrated for her roles in iconic TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, assured her followers that she has commenced treatment and is steadfast in her determination to conquer the disease.

Addressing her fans directly on Instagram, Hina in her earlier social media post shared, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

She continued, "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love."

Hailing from Srinagar, Hina Khan has also made notable appearances in reality shows including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss.