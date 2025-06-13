Ban On Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life': SC Seeks Response From Karnataka Govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Karnataka government on a plea questioning a de facto ban on the screening of the CBFC-certified Kamal Haasan starrer film 'Thug Life' in Karnataka.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan. Advocate A Velan on behalf of the PIL filed by Bengaluru resident M Mahesh Reddy appeared before the bench. The bench issued notice to the state authorities after hearing submissions from the petitioner’s counsel.

During the hearing, the counsel argued that the state has completely capitulated, and added, “hate speech seeking riots against linguistic minorities and also calls for burning of theatres”. "Is it that 'Thug Life' matter," the bench asked. “No FIR has been registered by the state government. No action. They have joined hands with extremist elements who are calling for the burning of the theatres. In fact, one of the theatres….they seized that theatre there were women and children inside the theatre watching a movie. The management had scramble for cover…”, submitted the counsel.

After hearing the counsel, the bench, in its order, said: “It is argued that a duly CBFC-certified Tamil feature film 'Thug Life' is not allowed to be screened in the theatres in Karnataka. The so-called ban under the threat of violence stems from not any lawful process but from a deliberate campaign of terror, including the explicit threat of arson against cinema halls, and incitement to large-scale violence targeting linguistic minorities. Considering the urgency shown and the issue brought before this court, we issue notice to the respondents”.

The plea sought a declaration that the ban on the movie was illegal, unconstitutional, and void ab initio, being violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution. The petition under Article 32 of the Constitution claimed a duly CBFC-certified Tamil feature film, 'Thug Life,' starring Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan actor Kamal Haasan and directed by Padma Shri Mani Ratnam, slated for nationwide release on June 5, 2025, faced an unconstitutional 'extra-judicial ban' in Karnataka.

Kamal Hassan starrer film was released in cinema halls across the country on June 5. The Tamil movie, which reunites Hassan with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after 1987's "Nayakan", could not be released in Karnataka after Haasan's comments about the Kannada language sparked a major controversy.