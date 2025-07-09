ETV Bharat / entertainment

Supreme Court Allows 'Udaipur Files' Movie To Be Released On July 11

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to give an urgent hearing on a plea against release of movie 'Udaipur Files Kanhaiyalal Lal Tailor Murder', scheduled for release on 11 July 2025. The plea has been moved by one of the accused in the brutal 2022 Udaipur-based tailor, Kanhaiya Lal Teli, murder case. The petitioner moved the apex court seeking a stay on the release of the film.

The matter was mentioned by a counsel, representing an accused Mohammed Javed, before a bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench told a counsel that the matter should be mentioned on reopening of the courts on July 14.

The counsel contended that the Hindi film by then would be released and his right to fair trial would be affected. However, the bench made it clear that it is not keen on giving an urgent hearing on the matter, and said, "Let it be released….".

The plea argued that the film was communally provocative and it would prejudice ongoing judicial proceedings. It further contended the screening of the film, said to be based on the events pertaining to the case, would violate his fundamental right to fair trial. The petitioner sought the stay of the film's release till the trial in the case is over.