Sayaji Shinde Shares Video from Hospital Post Angioplasty: 'Will Be Back to Entertain You Soon'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Sayaji Shinde Shares Video from Hospital Post Angioplasty: 'will Be Back to Entertain You Soon'

Actor Sayaji Shinde takes to social media to reassure his fans of his well-being after undergoing angioplasty. In a video from hospital bed, the actor is seen expressing gratitude for the love and support of his fans and promises to bounce back soon to entertain them.

Hyderabad: Popular actor Sayaji Shinde underwent emergency angioplasty after experiencing severe chest pain. He was taken to Pratibha Hospital in Satara, Maharashtra on April 11, where doctors performed the procedure to clear a blockage in one of his blood vessels.

Shinde's family acted swiftly when he complained of intense chest pain, leading to his hospital admission. Doctors diagnosed a significant blockage of 99 percent in one of his arteries during heart tests. This condition required immediate intervention to restore proper blood flow to his heart. Following the angioplasty, his health has since stabilised.

Reassuring his fans via social media, Shinde shared a video expressing his well-being and gratitude for their support. In his message, he said, "Hi, I'm very well, all the fans who love me, my well-wishers are with me, nothing to worry now, will be there to entertainment you soon. Thank you...!!!" His post received an outpouring of well-wishes for a speedy recovery.

Currently, Shinde's condition remains stable, and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital within the next two days.

On the work front, Sayaji was most recently seen in the Netflix web series, Killer Soup. The actor, known for his roles in popular films such as Shool, Singham, Nenokkadine, and Antim: The Final Truth, is actively involved in multiple upcoming projects across Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian cinema, often portraying antagonist characters.

Read More

  1. Shreyas Talpade recalls his resurrection from 'clinical death' following heart attack
  2. VIDEO: After massive heart attack Sushmita Sen comes live for the first time, watch what all the actor has to say
  3. Amitabh Bachchan Denies Undergoing Angioplasty, Puts Ill Health Reports to Rest

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.