Sayaji Shinde Shares Video from Hospital Post Angioplasty: 'will Be Back to Entertain You Soon'

Hyderabad: Popular actor Sayaji Shinde underwent emergency angioplasty after experiencing severe chest pain. He was taken to Pratibha Hospital in Satara, Maharashtra on April 11, where doctors performed the procedure to clear a blockage in one of his blood vessels.

Shinde's family acted swiftly when he complained of intense chest pain, leading to his hospital admission. Doctors diagnosed a significant blockage of 99 percent in one of his arteries during heart tests. This condition required immediate intervention to restore proper blood flow to his heart. Following the angioplasty, his health has since stabilised.

Reassuring his fans via social media, Shinde shared a video expressing his well-being and gratitude for their support. In his message, he said, "Hi, I'm very well, all the fans who love me, my well-wishers are with me, nothing to worry now, will be there to entertainment you soon. Thank you...!!!" His post received an outpouring of well-wishes for a speedy recovery.

Currently, Shinde's condition remains stable, and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital within the next two days.

On the work front, Sayaji was most recently seen in the Netflix web series, Killer Soup. The actor, known for his roles in popular films such as Shool, Singham, Nenokkadine, and Antim: The Final Truth, is actively involved in multiple upcoming projects across Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian cinema, often portraying antagonist characters.