Say Hello to Bujji and Bhairava as Prelude from Kalki 2898 AD Drops on THIS Date - Watch Teaser

Hyderabad: Prabhas’ highly awaited sci-fi flick, Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin, is generating immense buzz among movie buffs. Scheduled for release on June 27 this year, the film has captured the imagination of fans eager to dive into its futuristic world.

Recently, at a promotional event in Hyderabad, the film's creators introduced Bujji, Prabhas’ character Bhairava’s vehicle, offering a sneak peek into the movie's universe. Adding to the excitement, it's now revealed that Kalki 2898 AD will be preceded by an animated prelude titled "Bujji and Bhairava," premiering on Amazon Prime Video from May 31st. This limited series aims to set the stage for the main feature, providing fans with a tantalizing glimpse of what lies ahead.

The announcement was made via social media, accompanied by a brief teaser, teasing, "The summer vacation still has one big surprise left.; With love, Bujji and Bhairava."

During the pre-release festivities, the makers unveiled Bujji, a custom-built vehicle for Prabhas’ character, crafted by Mahindra and Jayem Motors in Coimbatore. Weighing a hefty 6 tonnes and packing 94 Kw of power with a 47 KwH battery, Bujji is sure to make a statement on screen.

Kalki 2898 AD marks Nag Ashwin's fourth directorial venture and his maiden collaboration with Prabhas. Promising to be a thrilling sci-fi spectacle, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and more.

In an earlier interview, Ashwin revealed that Kalki 2898 AD spans 6000 years, from 3102 BCE to 2898 AD, encapsulating a riveting narrative against the backdrop of historical events coupled with elements of mythology. Bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the film features music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic, and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.