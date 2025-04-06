'Sau Saal Pehle - Ek Baar Phir Se': Sonu Nigam To Pay Grand Tribute To Mohammed Rafi; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Some voices never fade. They live on across time, generations, and emotions. Mohammed Rafi's voice is one of them. On May 18th, 2025, the legendary playback singer will receive a spectacular tribute titled Sau Saal Pehle: Ek Baar Phir Se... with Sonu Nigam performing it at The Grand Theatre, NMACC in Mumbai.

The evening is more than just a concert. It is a celebration of Rafi Sahab's soul-stirring music that shaped the golden era of Hindi cinema. Rafi did it all, from romantic ballads to spiritual bhajans, patriotic anthems to qawwalis. His voice could cry, laugh, flirt, and pray in one song.

Born on December 24th, 1924, Rafi was the voice of almost every major actor from Dilip Kumar and Shammi Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan. In a career spanning nearly four decades, he sang in many Indian languages, amassing a catalog of around 7,000 recorded songs.

Even in his final moments, he was singing. His last song was for the film Aas Paas in 1980. That same night, he passed away following a massive heart attack. He was only 55. His funeral drew over 10,000 people. That is how deeply loved he was.

Now, in 2025, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who has often been called Rafi's modern-day counterpart, is taking it upon himself to reintroduce Rafi's magic to a new generation.

Nigam, despite being in the news for being snubbed at the IIFA Awards, remains one of the most respected voices in Indian music. His recent hit Mere Dholna 3.0 did not make it to the awards list but it won over the audience's hearts.

Coming back to the concert, Sau Saal Pehle will be more than just a performance. It is a heartfelt tribute from one artist to another. Tickets will be available exclusively on BookMyShow.