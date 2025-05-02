ETV Bharat / entertainment

Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary: How The Oscar-Winning Director Inspired Spielberg, Scorsese, Coppola And More

Hyderabad: On Satyajit Ray's birth anniversary, we remember this cinematic genius whose influence crossed borders and whose legacy continues to be a source for inspiration for World Cinema. A true visionary as a director, writer, painter and musician, Ray is the only Indian filmmaker to have been awarded an Honorary Academy Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It was given to him on April 10, 1992, just 24 days before he passed away.

Ray began his filmmaking career with Pather Panchali (1955), a landmark film in Indian cinema. While Pather Panchali is sometimes described as being influenced by the Italian masterpiece Ladrone (1948), also called Bicycle Thieves in English, Ray created not just a poignant human story but also drew from personal human experiences to create a classic. Pather Panchali initiated the famed Apu Trilogy (Aparajito, Apur Sansar) which is one of the finest films in World Cinema. Despite breakdowns in project funding and selling his wife's jewellery to finance his first feature film, his eventual determination took him to the next level of Indian cinema onto the world stage.

Global Recognition and Influence

His unique storytelling come from Indian culture. Many filmmakers, and especially some of Hollywood's greatest filmmakers are also heavily influenced by Ray's body of work.

Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese often cites Ray as a major influence, particularly admiring his portrayal of emotions with subtlety and grace. "The Apu Trilogy taught me how to approach characters with empathy," Scorsese once noted.

Steven Spielberg, the man behind cinematic classics like E.T. and Schindler's List, has also publicly acknowledged Ray's impact. He described Ray's cinema as "intensely lyrical and moving," praising his ability to make simple stories resonate deeply.

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola, known for The Godfather series, credited Ray for infusing his films with "emotion and humanity." Similarly, Woody Allen admired Ray's ability to portray relationships and the human condition with nuanced depth.