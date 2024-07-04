Sathyaraj, of Baahubali Fame, Joins Salman Khan's Sikandar

Hyderabad: Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna will play the lead female role. Now, as fans eagerly await its release on Eid 2025, Sathyaraj has joined the crew.

Sathyaraj, best known for his role as Kattappa in the famed Baahubali series, joins the talented ensemble of actors. He recently began filming alongside Prateik Babbar. Warda Khan Nadiadwala, the wife of Sajid Nadiadwala, shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the set featuring Sathyaraj, Prateik, the director A R Murugadoss and herself.

Sharing the pictures on her official X handle, she wrote: "Garma Garam pictures from the sets of #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar!!! With my fave #Sathyaraj Sir What a delight to witness our director @ARMurugadoss creating cinematic excellence. Cheers to another one with @prateikbabbar."

According to reports, Sikandar's first shooting schedule in Mumbai was completed recently. The first leg of the film ended with a dramatic action sequence starring Salman Khan at the Taj Lands End in Bandra. As per reports in media dailies, Salman was filming a critical action scene with actor Prateik Babbar at the Chitrakoot Grounds, which involved a jet and a specially designed outdoor set.

The team now plans to take a one-and-a-half-month hiatus to allow for the construction of a new set at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon, which is projected to take around 45 days. In order to make the most of the monsoon season for set construction, AR Murugadoss' team has scheduled the next round of filming for August. Action sequences and scenarios with plenty of people will be filmed during the course of the next 40 days, as per reports.

