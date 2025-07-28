Sathyan Anthikad On Reuniting With Mohanlal On Hridyapoorvam After 10 Years: 'There's A Reason For Gap'

Hyderabad: After a ten-year hiatus, veteran Malayalam director Sathyan Anthikad and superstar Mohanlal are finally reuniting for a heartwarming cinematic experience titled Hridayapoorvam. Slated for an Onam 2025 release, the film is already creating buzz among fans and industry insiders alike, not just for its nostalgic collaboration, but for what it promises emotionally and artistically.

In an exclusive and heartfelt interview with ETV Bharat, Sathyan Anthikad opened up on a wide range of topics - from the reasons behind his long break with Mohanlal, the dynamics on the sets of Hridayapoorvam, working with the new generation of actors, his view on evolving Malayalam cinema, and the underrated genius of his long-time collaborator Sreenivasan.

A Decade-Long Gap That Wasn't Intentional

"The gap wasn't planned," says Sathyan Anthikad about the ten-year break since his last film with Mohanlal, Ennum Eppozhum (2015). "We didn't drift apart. Cinema just took us in different directions. Sometimes, Lalettan's dates weren't available, and other times, my stories weren't meant for him."

Malayalam actor Mohanlal (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Anthikad elaborates that after Ennum Eppozhum, his films naturally aligned with actors like Dulquer Salmaan (Jomonte Suvisheshangal), Fahadh Faasil (Njan Prakashan), and Jayaram (Makal). "The characters I wrote didn't suit Lal. So, we waited. That's how long it took for Hridayapoorvam to happen."

"Old Lalettan" vs "New Lalettan"?

Much has been said on social media about Mohanlal's recent acting choices, with many fans expressing a longing for the actor's earlier, more spontaneous screen presence. When asked about this, Sathyan is clear: "Lal has not changed. It's just that the roles in recent films didn't require his classic charm."

Hridayapoorvam, however, brings back what many call the "old Lalettan" - effortless, natural, full of mischief and humanity. "I haven't recreated the old Lal deliberately. This is the Lal I see, and the one I love to direct," Sathyan states with conviction.

Film Poster (Photo: Special Arrangement)

A Story With Heart - Literally

In Hridayapoorvam, Mohanlal plays a man who undergoes a heart transplant - both literally and metaphorically. "He's returning to the kind of role we all fell in love with him for," says Sathyan, adding, "When the teaser dropped, people called me saying, 'Lalettan is back!' That joy is real."

The film is written by Sonu TP, based on a story by Sathyan's son, director Akhil Sathyan. Anoop Sathyan, his other son, joins as an associate director. "This is a family film in more ways than one. But there's no nepotism here. We are all professionals on set," he quipped.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Hridayapoorvam Casting

Hridayapoorvam features a vibrant blend of old and new - with Mohanlal, Sangeeth Prathap, and Malavika Mohanan in central roles. Sathyan is firm about one thing: "I don't cast to bridge generations. I cast based on talent."

Sangeeth Prathap, a rising actor known for his viral Instagram reels, delivers what Sathyan calls a "fierce performance." Malavika's casting, however, drew some flak online for her pairing with a senior actor. Sathyan shrugs off the criticism saying, "Why assume the heroine is his romantic interest? People make fun without knowing the context. Let them. I trust the Malayali audience."

Mohanlal with director Sathyan Anthikad and his sons (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Lalettan the Unifier: A Mentor On and Off Screen

According to Sathyan, Mohanlal's presence on set had a calming and inspiring effect on younger actors. "They'd be visibly nervous. But Lal has a gift. He'll crack jokes, put his hand on their shoulder, and suddenly, the tension's gone. He makes everyone feel equal," the filmmaker said on Mohanlal's equation with the young actors.

He recalls Sangeeth telling him that the best moments of his life happened on the set of Hridayapoorvam. To which Sathyan replied: "That's the magic of working with a legend like Lal."

An Emotional Reunion: The Day Sreenivasan Visited the Set

One of the most touching moments during the making of Hridayapoorvam came unexpectedly. Veteran actor and screenwriter Sreenivasan, who has been battling serious health issues, visited the set with his family.

"It was emotional," Sathyan recalls, adding, "It had been years since Lal, Sreeni, and I sat on the same set. That moment transported me back to the films we made together. It's something I'll never forget."

Film Poster (Photo: Special Arrangement)

"A Director Is Only Young If He Lives in the Present"

Often labelled as an "80s director," Sathyan bristles at the stereotype. "I live in Kerala. I watch films by new-gen directors. My own sons are part of this wave. I absorb naturally. You can’t fake modernity," he quips.

He insists that he doesn’t consciously try to cater to trends. "A film like Hridayapoorvam is born from what I genuinely feel. If you think it's new-gen, that's because I've evolved naturally. I consider myself a young director who travels with other young directors."

Recalling the Legacy: Pingami, Varavelppu, and Sansadham

Asked about Pingami, one of his most unconventional films, Sathyan remains proud. "It wasn't a hit when it came out because people expected something like Thalayana Manthram. But now, younger filmmakers and fans treat Pingami like a classic."

He remembers director Basil Joseph once telling him that Pingami is the one film he'd love to remake. "That kind of belated recognition makes the effort worth it."

Similarly, Varavelppu, now a case study in political and entrepreneurial circles, wasn’t crafted with long-term relevance in mind. "The sad truth is that Kerala hasn't changed much. That's why people still relate to it."

Film Poster (Photo: Special Arrangement)

As for satire, he feels it's increasingly difficult in today's climate. "A film like Sandesham would face hurdles today - censorship, online trolling, and political interference. You have to think a thousand times now before writing satire."

The Uncelebrated Genius: Sreenivasan the Writer

One of Sathyan Anthikad's strongest laments is how underappreciated Sreenivasan is as a writer. "People remember him as a funny actor, but his writing shaped Malayalam cinema's soul."

He reveals that iconic dialogues like "Don't say a word about Poland" were written on the spot during shoots. "Sreeni's writing is clean, sharp, and full of humanity. He doesn't get the credit he deserves. Maybe the next generation will recognize his true legacy."

Even Njan Prakashan, written during Sreenivasan's illness, was a blockbuster. "He was unwell. But even then, his pen was sharper than most writers in full health."

Mohanlal on a film set (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Dialogue That Lives Beyond the Screen

From "Don't say a word about Poland" to "Everything has its own time, Vijaya," Sathyan's films have gifted Malayalam audiences with lines that echo in everyday life. "Even at home, I use my own dialogues," he laughs. "They're part of how I think now."

He shares that he and Sreenivasan often quote their old lines to each other during casual conversations. “There’s something timeless in the way they were written.”

Mohanlal in a film scene (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Final Words: "Cinema Is Not a Job - It's a Life"

For Sathyan Anthikad, filmmaking has never been work. "I don't consider directing a job. Every shoot is like living another life. That's why I'm still here." And Hridayapoorvam? "It's a film made with heart. It's the kind of cinema I want to watch - emotional, honest, and full of love."