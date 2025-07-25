Sarzameen X Review: Kajol - Prithviraj Earn Praise, But Ibrahim Ali Khan Struggles In Sloppy Patriotic Film

Hyderabad: Released directly on OTT on July 25, Sarzameen, starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, released with high expectations. Directed by Kayoze Irani (son of veteran actor Boman Irani), the film unfolds in the politically sensitive landscape of Kashmir, promising an emotionally charged story of identity, loyalty, and loss. With a runtime of 2 hours and 17 minutes and streaming in five languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada), Sarzameen attempts to blend family drama with political intrigue, but social media reactions reveal a mixed verdict.

X Reactions: A Tale of Divided Opinions

As soon as the film hit streaming platforms, X (formerly Twitter) users began sharing their thoughts, ranging from disappointed critiques to passionate praise, particularly for the performances of Kajol and Prithviraj.

One user summed it up bluntly: "#Sarzameen FAILED TO IMPRESS... Still waiting for #IbrahimAliKhan good movie.... Prithvi sir and Kajol ma'am do their job very well but... not enough. Weak screenplay. Weak direction. Movie is too... slow."

Others offered more nuanced takes: "Good one-time OTT watch. The narrative could have been far more gripping if the execution matched the huge strength of the plot. #Kajol delivers a standout performance – will remind you of Gupt. Prithviraj is impressive too and IAK has improved."

Another user praised the emotional heft, despite flaws: "#Sarzameen Review: SHOCKING, PATRIOTIC & EMOTIONAL. RATING – ⭐⭐⭐½/5. Sarzameen comes with a HUGE twist in the end that you've never seen in any patriotic thriller before."

Some viewers especially celebrated Kajol, calling her performance "superlative" and claiming she "ruled the screen" in the role of Meher, a grieving mother caught between duty and heartbreak.

Critics and Viewers Agree on One Thing: Missed Potential

While the social media chatter showed pockets of appreciation, several viewers criticised the screenplay and direction. Despite a potent concept - an army officer discovering his son has turned into a militant - the film struggled to deliver a consistent emotional impact. Ibrahim Ali Khan, in only his second film, was deemed "better than before," though not yet convincing enough to carry such a layered role.

However, the cinematography, particularly the visual portrayal of Kashmir, received near-universal praise. "The land stirs more emotion than the story itself," one critic remarked.

In the end, Sarzameen lands as a film that aims high but falters in execution, saved partially by committed performances and a scenic backdrop. For those who appreciate patriotic thrillers and emotionally charged plots, it's a one-time watch, but expectations should be managed.