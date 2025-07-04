Sarzameen Trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan And Prithviraj's Fiery Father-Son Duel Teases High Stakes Family Drama

Hyderabad: The trailer of Sarzameen - starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan - is finally out and we must say it is intense. The film looks into the complexities of family ties, the personal dread of one's duty, and the sacrifices that weigh into both.

In the trailer we see Prithviraj Sukumaran taking on the role of Vijay Menon, a soldier who wants to protect the love of his family, as well as serving the nation. We can see Kajol playing Meher, a mother who will do everything in her power to keep her family together. Ibrahim Ali Khan will essay the role of Harman - a vulnerable young man caught at crossroads.

Talking about her role, Kajol shared, "Sarzameen called for an emotional depth that really intrigued me as an actor. The role resonated with me on a very personal level. I was happy to see Ibrahim bring to life such a complex character and I am very excited for him. My character in Sarzmeen has so many layers - she is the emotional core of the story and Kayoze's vision has portrayed it on screen in a compelling way. I am looking forward to the release of the film."

Prithviraj also opened up about what drew him to the film, saying, "The moment I read the script, I knew I wanted to do this. The character is so intense, it made me think about the cost of loyalty, silence, and truth. Working with Kajol and Ibrahim was a fantastic experience, and I hope the film touches people's hearts."

Director Kayoze Irani, who makes his debut with Sarzameen, said, "This story came to me quietly at first, but it grew louder and I couldn't ignore it. It's about love, identity, and finding where you belong in a complicated world. Directing Kajol ma'am, Prithviraj sir, and Ibrahim was surreal - they brought real vulnerability to their roles." Sarzameen is set to premiere on JioHotstar on July 25th, and promises to be a stirring drama about love, loss, and identity in today's world.