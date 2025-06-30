Sarzameen Teaser: Ibrahim Ali Khan Stuns As Terrorist In Kajol-Prithviraj Sukumaran's War Drama

Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming film Sarzameen, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, is finally out, and it promises an intense and gripping drama set against the backdrop of Kashmir. Produced by Karan Johar, the film marks Ibrahim's second project and will skip theatrical release. The movie is scheduled to premiere directly on JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar) on July 25.

In the teaser, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays an army officer tasked with a high-stakes mission to combat terrorism. With powerful visuals and dialogue, the teaser promises a hard-hitting narrative. His character's voiceover - "Sarzameen ke salaamati se badhkar mere liye kuch bhi nahi (There's nothing more important than the safety of the land)" highlights the film's core theme of sacrifice and duty. Kajol plays his wife, portraying a character caught in the emotional turmoil of war and family. While the character hasn't been fully revealed, her performance promises emotional depth.

The biggest surprise of the teaser, however, is Ibrahim Ali Khan. In a dramatic transformation from his earlier debut in Nadaaniyan, he plays a terrorist, bringing intensity and grit to the screen in a never-seen-before avatar. With a full-grown beard, moustache, and a wounded physique, Ibrahim's appearance is a drastic departure from his public image. The teaser features him in a chilling sequence where he removes his shirt and reveals brutal scars.

It's interesting to note that Ibrahim, Saif Ali Khan's son, honed his skills as an assistant director with Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani before stepping in front of the camera. His performance in Sarzameen is already generating buzz, and fans are looking forward to seeing him in a darker, more grown-up role.