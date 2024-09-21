Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT Release: Nani's Action Thriller To Hit Netflix On THIS Date

Hyderabad: After a successful theatrical run, Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, is all set for its digital debut. Released in cinemas on August 29, the action thriller will be available for streaming on Netflix starting September 26, as confirmed by the platform. Viewers can enjoy the film in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the streaming platform shared a poster of the film featuring Nani and wrote, "The sun shines every day. And Surya? On Saturdays. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is coming to Netflix on 26 September in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi! #SuryasSaturday."

In addition to Nani, the film features prominent actors such as SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Sai Kumar. This project marks the second collaboration between Nani and director Vivek Athreya, following their previous venture Ante Sundaraniki, released in 2022. The film has been produced under the DVV Entertainment banner by DVV Danayya.

During an interview with a news agency, Nani reflected on his childhood experiences and shared that he often mimicked fight scenes he saw in action films. He said, "Nowadays I'm sure that kids have a lot more options to play with, but at that time, it used to be like, 'You watch a film, you do some imaginary fighting and jump into the sand or on the bed with pillows and stuff like that'. I'm that kid."

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram centres around Surya (played by Nani), who has vowed to control his anger and only expresses it on Saturdays. He confronts corruption exemplified by a cruel inspector named R Dayanand (SJ Suryah), who perpetrates violence against innocent people.