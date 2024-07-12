Sarfira X Review: Akshay Kumar Shines, Netizens Debate Film's Worth as Remake Concerns Surface

Hyderabad: The much-awaited release of Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar, has finally hit big screens today, July 12, alongside Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. This comes amidst stiff competition from Kalki 2898 AD and Kill, all vying for the audience's attention. As Sarfira debuts, social media platforms are buzzing with opinions and reactions on the film.

Helmed by Sudha Kongara, known for her acclaimed Tamil film Soorarai Pottru that won multiple National Film Awards, Sarfira draws inspiration from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G R Gopinath. It's a tale of resilience, determination, and jugaad, focusing on an underdog challenging the entrenched socio-economic barriers of class, caste, and power dynamics.

While Sarfira marks Akshay Kumar's second release in 2024 after the action-packed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, initial audience reactions have been mixed. Ardent fans praise Akshay's performance, yet some are wary of his penchant for remakes.

If you're planning to catch Sarfira, here's what netizens are saying about the film:

A fan of Akshay declared, "Watched now : #Sarfira touched the masterpiece tagline ❤️ #AkshayKumar is just ⚡🔥 after a long time. #SarfiraReview #AkshayKumar𓃵 #PareshRawal #Shivanna."

Trade analyst Nishit Shaw reviewed, "#Sarfira First Half: Impressive. Akshay Kumar shines post-interval, showcasing his true prowess. All eyes on the Second Half."

On X, one user cautioned, "No matter if it gets 5/5 star, or public accept and film grows in box office or no matter even if it cross 200cr net in domestic boxoffice . We Akkians must control our emotions and boycott #Sarfira to save Akshay Kumar from turning into Remake Kumar."

Another viewer lamented, "Maza nhi aaya , paisa waste, copy Kari par over kar diya #Sarfira #AkshayKumar𓃵 #sarfira #AkshayKumar."

In contrast, a different opinion surfaced: "Barring these minor bumps, Sarfira deserves your attention and you will surely be inspired at the end of it! Definitely recommended!! #Sarfira #AkshayKumar𓃵."

Meanwhile, a user praised the film and wrote, "#Sarfira witnesses Akshay Kumar's stellar performance. He brings depth and charm to his role, captivating from start to end. The film effortlessly blends humor and drama, showcasing @akshaykumar's versatile acting."

In terms of advanced bookings, Sarfira grossed approximately Rs. 32 lakh, with 15.6K tickets sold on its first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. While these figures hint at a modest start, they reflect higher pre-sales than Selfiee and lower than Mission Raniganj among Akshay's recent releases.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Sarfira stars Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. Directed and co-written by Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, the film is a collaboration between Cape of Good Films, 2D Entertainment, and Abundantia Entertainment.