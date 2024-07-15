Sarfira Vs Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Kamal Haasan Starrer Declines Steadily, Akshay Kumar's Film Gains Momentum

Hyderabad: The July 12 releases, Indian 2 and Sarfira, have been vying for attention at the box office. Both films garnered significant attention, but their journeys at the box office have been markedly different. Despite negative reviews, Indian 2 had a decent opening, but its collections have been declining steadily. On the other hand, Sarfira, which received positive reviews, had a slow start but is gaining momentum.

Indian 2, the sequel to the iconic 1996 film directed by Shankar and featuring Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, kicked off with a strong start. It collected a robust Rs 25.6 crore on its opening day. However, its momentum waned over the weekend, experiencing a decline in collections. By Sunday, its total domestic earnings stood at Rs 58.9 crore, with the Tamil version contributing Rs 41.2 crore, the Telugu version Rs 13.9 crore, and the Hindi version Rs 3.8 crore, reported industry tracker Sacnilk.

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Rs 25.6 Cr

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Rs 18.2 cr

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Rs 15.1 Cr

Indian 2 Box Office Collection So Far 58.9 crore

Meanwhile, Sarfira, starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in a remake of the National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, had a more modest beginning. Despite positive reviews, it opened with just Rs 2.5 crore. However, the film saw an uptick in audience turnout over the weekend, culminating in a weekend total of Rs 11.85 crore.

Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 1 Rs 2.5 Cr

Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 2 Rs 4.25 Cr

Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 3 Rs 5.1 Cr

Sarfira Total Box Office Collection So Far Rs 11.85 Cr

These contrasting performances highlight the varied dynamics of the Indian box office. While Indian 2 started strong but struggled to maintain its initial pace, Sarfira, buoyed by positive word-of-mouth, gradually gained momentum after a tepid start.

As the box office saga unfolds, both films must navigate the challenges of audience reception to determine their future success. The coming weeks will be crucial in defining their box office journey.

Meanwhile, Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD continues to shine brightly, entering its third week with phenomenal momentum and achieving a remarkable worldwide collection exceeding Rs 1000 crore. As the battle for box office supremacy heats up, it remains to be seen if Indian 2 and Sarfira can sustain their positions amidst the astounding success of Kalki 2898 AD.