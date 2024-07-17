ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sardar 2: Stuntman Dies Shooting Action Sequence for Karthi Starrer

A stuntman meets a fatal accident on the sets of Karthi's next film Sardar 2. Following the tragic incident, the shoot of the film has been stalled.

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a stuntman identified as Ezhumalai tragically lost his life filming an action sequence on the sets of Karthi's upcoming film Sardar 2. The filming had begun recently at Prasad Labs in Chennai with much enthusiasm. However, the accident has now lead to discontinuation of the shoot until further notice.

Stuntman Ezhumalai died after falling from a height of 20 feet while filming an action scene. The accident is being probed by the Virugambakkam police, who have expressed concerns about the absence of safety gear during the shoot of the stunt. The entire production team has been hugely impacted by this unfortunate and unexpected incident, resulting in an immediate halt in shooting.

Talking about the film, apart from Tamil actor Karthi, makers had announced expanding the film's cast taking on board S. J. Suryah. The Mark Antony actor's involvement in the film had added significant buzz around it. The film was being shot aggressively, however, the latest development has dampened the thrill with the film's fate hanging lose. The PS Mithran directorial has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is bankrolled by Prince Pictures.

Sardar 2, the eagerly awaited follow-up to the successful 2022 film, follows the story of a father and a son, played by Karthi. The spy action thriller showcases Karthi donning the police uniform, who works hard to overcome his reputation as the son of a national traitor and discovers his father's secrets as well as a larger plot at work.

Notably, there has been a significant shift in the crew with Vijay Velukutty editing the picture instead of Ruben and Yuvan replacing GV Prakash Kumar for the sequel. However, George C. Williams is back as the cinematographer.

