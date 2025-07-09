Sardaar Ji 3 Box Office: Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir Starrer Becomes 2025's Top Punjabi Grosser Without India Release

Hyderabad: The horror-comedy film Sardaar Ji 3, despite not hitting theatres in India due to political backlash, is setting new records at the international box office. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, the movie has raked in Rs 42.60 crore from overseas markets within just 10 days of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, this makes it the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 so far.

Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 has shown strong legs internationally, with a solid hold in its second weekend. The film, which has been receiving audience interest and positive word-of-mouth, earned approximately Rs 9 crore globally over the weekend, with only a 40% drop from its opening numbers.

North America proved to be the film's most robust market, contributing Rs 18.75 crore ($2.2 million) to the overall gross. Pakistan, where the film was screened in theatres for one week prior to the closure of cinemas due to Muharram, added Rs 7 crore ($830K), followed by the United Kingdom at Rs 6.25 crore ($725K). These numbers put Sardaar Ji 3 as the third-highest-grossing Punjabi movie of all time internationally, trailing only behind Jatt & Juliet 3 (Rs 57.50 crore) and Carry On Jatta 3 (Rs 46 crore). If its momentum keeps going the way it is, Sardaar Ji 3 can overtake both of them and claim the top spot.

However, the film's success comes amid controversy. Its theatrical release in India was shelved following backlash over the casting of Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actor, shortly after the Pahalgam terror attacks, which claimed 26 lives. Facing protests from several groups, the makers decided not to release the film in India.

Industry analysts believe that, had Sardaar Ji 3 been released in Indian theatres, it might have become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time, both domestically and internationally.