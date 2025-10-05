ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sara Ali Khan's First Ramp Walk With Brother Ibrahim Becomes Extra Special For THIS Heartwarming Reason

The siblings looked regal in customised Abhinav Mishra outfits, as they gloriously walked the runway in the designer's signature mirror work. Their combination of relaxed camaraderie and confident stage presence particularly stood out. A day later, after ruling the ramp with her younger brother, Sara posted an endearing moment from the evening, which is Ibrahim telling her he loves her in between their walk, alongside a sentimental note on Instagram.

Hyderabad: Saturday night was indeed unforgettable for actor Sara Ali Khan as she walked the ramp with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan for the first time. The brother-sister duo grabbed attention at a fashion show hosted in the lush gardens of Sanskriti Greens in Chattarpur, Delhi, showcasing their adorable sibling chemistry as well as their common passion for fashion and music.

"A night to remember with @iak Especially when he said sister i love you on the ramp What else could make walking for @abhinavmishra_ once again even more special. Wearing this exquisite rusty orange ensemble, handcrafted with Abhinav's signature mirror work, felt like stepping into a magical world of art, craft, and celebration. So happy to be a part of The Shrine -- a night filled with beauty, light, and love," she posted.

This cute interaction made its way across the internet, and fans fell in love with the two star siblings' relationship. Sara and Ibrahim are both on their way to establishing their careers in film, just like Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, while Ibrahim has appeared in two films so far and is being recognised for his cool on-screen presence and charm.

In an earlier chat with a news agency, Sara had spoken fondly about her brother's potential and wished him great success in his cinematic journey. When asked if she felt responsible for setting an example for her sibling, Sara said, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."

