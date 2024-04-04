Sara Ali Khan Teases Fans with Glimpses from Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino Shoot

Sara Ali Khan Teases Fans with Glimpses from Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino Shoot

Sara Ali Khan drops a couple of videos from her upcoming film Metro… In Dino on her Instagram Story. The Anurag Basu directorial, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a key role, is scheduled to be released on September 13.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is currently busy shooting for the sequel to Anurag Basu's Life in a... Metro. Titled Metro… In Dino, this upcoming movie features Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles. On Thursday, the 28-year-old actor took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of herself from her shoot day.

Taking to Instagram Story, Sara dropped a boomerang and wrote, "#shootday." She also shared a video of herself applying ice to her face, and wrote, "It's clearly a long drive... @anuragbasuofficial #traffic. Kya Karein? Ab yeh hi hai Metro InDino."

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted on the sets of the movie. Several behind-the-scenes photos which surfaced on social media reveal the stunning looks of Sara and Aditya from this highly-anticipated project. Sara sported a grey sweatshirt with red heart designs, paired with a red muffler and nerdy glasses. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur looked charming in traditional clothing, sporting a pastel-coloured sherwani. The duo is currently shooting in Mumbai.

The film Metro...In Dino revolves around contemporary human relationships. Earlier, during an interview with a newswire, Anurag Basu, the director, expressed that Metro...In Dino is a 'tale of the people and for the people'. He mentioned that he is thrilled to be working on this project and collaborating with Bhushan Kumar once again, who has always been a great support to him.

This much-anticipated movie marked Anurag Basu's second project with Aditya Roy Kapur. Basu stated that the storyline is fresh and relevant, and he is excited to work with talented artists who bring a contemporary essence to the screen. He also praised his 'dear friend' Pritam, who has breathed life into the characters and story with his music, and said it has been a delightful experience working with him. After several delays, the movie is set to release on September 13 this year.

