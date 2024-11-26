Sara Ali Khan Surprised As Elderly Man Sheilds Her From Paparazzi Chaos - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan experienced an unexpected moment of kindness on Tuesday during an outing in Mumbai. The actor, dressed casually in a white top, blue jeans, and a blue scarf, was visiting a salon when she was greeted by a swarm of paparazzi eager to capture her on camera.

In a video shared on Instagram by a Mumbai-based photographer, Sara is seen walking toward a gate when an elderly man suddenly steps in to shield her from the bustling crowd of photographers. His protective gesture momentarily surprises Sara, who reacts with a subtle shrug before continuing to walk inside. Despite the bustle, she smiles graciously at the paparazzi before disappearing into the building.

The heartwarming act has earned widespread praise on social media, with many users appreciating the elderly man's efforts to protect Sara amidst the chaos. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, "Uncle Ji did the right thing." Another wrote, "Gentleman!"

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath. Over the years, she has appeared in notable projects such as Simmba, Atrangi Re, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Her recent performances in Netflix's Murder Mubarak and Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan received mixed reviews. Up next, Sara is set to star in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Konkona Sen Sharma.