Sara Ali Khan Stuns in Ae Watan Mere Watan Glimpse; Slays in Green; Storms Social Media with Salaam

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is all set to enthrall audiences this year with multiple releases in the pipeline. Among these, the eagerly anticipated project Ae Watan Mere Watan stands out as a captivating historical thriller drama. On Friday, the actor created a buzz online with her stunning appearance in a green, thigh-high slit dress. Furthermore, a video showcasing Sara's heartwarming gesture towards her father Saif Ali Khan before her departure to Jamnagar has garnered widespread attention, solidifying her reign over the internet.

Today, the makers of the upcoming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan, led by filmmaker Karan Johar, unveiled the film's teaser on social media. In this impactful teaser, Karan paid homage to India's unsung heroes, shedding light on their forgotten tales. One such hero introduced was Usha, a brave 22-year-old woman who exemplified unwavering courage and deep patriotism during the 1942 Quit India Movement. Through an underground radio, she fearlessly rallied the nation against the oppressive British rule. The teaser ended with the announcement of the trailer's release date, scheduled for March 4.

An hour before the film's teaser release, Sara took to Instagram to share a series of visuals from her latest photoshoot. In these visuals, the 28-year-old actor dazzled in a lime green thigh-high slit gown with a puffy off-shoulder neckline. Sara's look exuded elegance with minimal makeup, flower-shaped earrings, and a neat bun.

Earlier the same day, Sara jetted off to Gujarat's Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Accompanied by Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh, Taimur, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara's endearing gesture of greeting her father with a 'salaam' charmed the internet. Donning a simple yet chic white top paired with blue jeans, Sara looked radiant, while Saif exuded charm in a blue kurta. Their interactions and Sara's warm embrace with Kareena Kapoor Khan became the talk of social media platforms.