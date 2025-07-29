Who Is Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Sara Ali Khan's Rumoured Beau Seen With Her Again As They Visit Gurudwara

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is grabbing attention for her rumoured relationship with model and politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa. Dating rumours between the two started when a video of them at Kedarnath went viral. Now, another video of them visiting a Gurudwara together has left fans more curious, with some believing they are more than just friends.

The latest clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows Sara Ali Khan dressed in a white salwar kameez, her head covered with a dupatta as she exits the Gurudwara premises. She is guarded by a Sikh man carrying a sword and another man helping manage the crowd. The actor walks straight to her car and waits momentarily before turning back to look at someone behind her.

That's when Arjun Pratap Bajwa enters the frame. Dressed in an all-black ensemble with a white cloth tied around his head, Bajwa walks barefoot before joining Sara in the same vehicle. The clip has created a frenzy among fans, with many calling the pair "the best jodi" and speculating that the pair is more than just friends.

Though neither Sara nor Arjun has officially declared their relationship, this is not the first time the two have been spotted together. Previously, another video of their trip to Kedarnath had gone viral.

So, who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa?

Arjun comes from a prominent political family in Punjab. His father, Fateh Singh Bajwa, is the Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab. In spite of his political background, Arjun has had multiple career avenues that have included modelling, acting, and even assisting in film direction. He has walked the ramp for top designers and been an assistant director to Prabhudeva for Singh Is Bliing. He then made his acting debut with the music-drama Band of Maharajas, directed by Girish Malik. Apart from his entertainment career, Arjun also holds academic degrees in both politics and agriculture.