Sara Ali Khan Pens Endearing Birthday Post for Mom Amrita Singh

Hyderabad: Today marks the 66th birthday of the 90s diva, Amrita Singh. Showering birthday love on her mother, Sara Ali Khan, known for her humorous rhyming shayaris, took to social media to share a heartwarming post. Sara expressed her deep affection for her mother, acknowledging her as the cornerstone of her life and expressing her commitment to making her proud

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared two pictures with her mother to extend her birthday greetings. The first picture features the mother-daughter duo on the set of Sara's upcoming film, Murder Mubarak. Sara, sporting a vibrant athleisure outfit, affectionately places her hand around her mother's neck while holding the clapboard bearing the film's title. The second image depicts them on the set of upcoming patriotic film Ae Watan Mere Watan, with Sara elegantly clad in a saree.

In her birthday message written mixed in Hindi and English, Sara expressed gratitude and affection, acknowledging her mother's immense importance in her life. Sara apologised for any troubles she may have caused and expressed her wish to uphold her mother's honor and legacy. Sara thanked Amrita for her endless love, patience, and guidance, which have provided her with a sense of security and the ability to dream big. She concluded by expressing that her mother is her entire world.

Amrita was last seen in the 2022 released Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2. The actor who marked her debut with Betaab released in 1983 remained on top of her game for years. However, she left her career as an actress when she married Saif Ali Khan in 1991. Amrita and Saif have two children, a daughter, Sara Ali Khan, and a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. In 2004, Amrita and Saif Ali Khan decided to separate and eventually divorced.

While Sara is cementing her position as a leading lady in Bollywood with one release at a time, Ibrahim is also gearing up to make his acting debut. The star kid is said to be launched with Sarzameen, a film helmed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani. Before his debut film release, Ibrahim is said to have bagged another film with Khushi Kapoor.