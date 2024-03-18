Sara Ali Khan Feels Validated When Her Brother Ibrahim Says 'Aapa Jaan I'm Proud of You'

Sara Ali Khan opens up about seeking validation through her films and how she inspires her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Having recently starred in Murder Mubarak, the actor is currently gearing up for the historical drama Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan expresses her opinion openly regarding her film choices, personal life and relationships. She recently appeared in the Netflix movie Murder Mubarak and is now all set for her historical drama Ae Watan Mere Watan. During a recent interview with a newswire, Sara emphasised the importance of feeling responsible as an actor and finding support and inspiration from her mother Amrita Singh as well as encouraging her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

When Sara was asked whether she aims to become a star or an actor, she responded by saying that she looks at it as her duty now. It is her responsibility to come forth and deliver her performance. She believes that becoming a star depends on luck and the audience's affection. Whether she is perceived as an actor is solely the viewers' perspective.

When asked about the approval she seeks for her movies and acting, the actor expressed that making her mother proud is a fundamental aspect of her life's objective; inspiring her brother holds significance to her as well. "Like he looks at me after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and says 'Aapa jaan I’m proud of you' or whenever he says 'That’s my sister's song," she said. Watching the trailer of her recent film alone, she experienced a validation unlike before. She admitted feeling lucky, especially receiving the audience's love early on after movies like Simmba and Kedarnath. Despite a temporary loss of that support, she now craves that validation again. The validation she had been lacking was self-approval, which she is now achieving.

Sara's next venture Ae Watan Mere Watan, is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, Abhay Verma, and Anand Tiwari in significant roles. Additionally, Emraan Hashmi makes a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial, portraying Indian independence movement activist Ram Manohar Lohia.

