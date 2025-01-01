Saptak Music Festival Returns for 45th Edition; Check out Star-Studded Lineup

Hyderabad: The annual Saptak Music Festival is back, bringing music lovers from all over Gujarat and beyond to Ahmedabad for a magical musical experience. For nearly two weeks every year, this festival transforms the city into the heart of Indian classical music. In 2025, the prestigious event, which has become a hallmark for Indian classical music enthusiasts, will celebrate its 45th edition from January 1st to 13th.

It's an eagerly awaited event for those who appreciate the deep traditions of classical music, and this year, it carries a special significance as a tribute to the late Manju Mehta, a renowned sitarist and co-founder of the festival, and the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain.

A Star-Studded Lineup - 43 Sessions Showcasing over 150 Artists

This year’s festival, set at the LD Arts College campus near IIM-A in Ahmedabad, promises 13 days of mesmerising music. The event will feature 43 sessions showcasing over 150 artists across vocal, instrumental, and dance performances. Among the iconic performers are the legendary Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia on the flute, Shubha Mudgal, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Sajan Mishra, and Malini Avasthi on vocals, and instrumental virtuosos like Shujaat Khan (sitar), Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (Mohan veena), and Amjad Ali Khan (sarod). A special performance will see Prince Rama Verma, a descendant of the great Raja Ravi Varma, perform on the veena. The festival will also highlight younger talents like the Wahane sisters, who will present a beautiful sitar and santoor jugalbandi.

In addition to music, dance performances will be an essential part of the festival. Renowned artists such as Dr. Mallika Sarabhai and Revanta Sarabhai will showcase Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, while Maulik Shah and Ishira Parikh will present Kathak. The festival will also feature Abhangvani, a devotional music form from Maharashtra, presented by Sona Abhishek and Manju Shah Patil.

How Saptak Began

The journey of the Saptak Music Festival began in 1980 with the vision of a group of music lovers and performers in Ahmedabad. Their goal was to create a platform for those associated with Indian classical music, whether as performers, students, or listeners. With the blessings of legends like Pt. Ravi Shankar and Pt. Kishan Maharaj, this vision quickly turned into a grand celebration of music. Today, 45 years later, that spark continues to ignite and inspire new musical initiatives.

The annual festival, held every January from the 1st to the 13th, is a feast for music lovers. Each evening begins with a performance by an emerging talent, followed by some of the biggest names in Indian classical music. The experience is unique, with performances lasting deep into the night, leaving the audience mesmerised by the musical experience like no other. This exclusivity, combined with the presence of passionate music connoisseurs in the audience, ensures that the performers give their best.

The festival is known for its diverse programming. Audiences can enjoy everything from the vintage khayal performances of established maestros to dhrupad gayaki, thumris, Rajasthani folk music, instrumental recitals on sitar, sarangi, flute, the mohan veena, rudra veena, and percussion performances on tabla, pakhawaj, and mridangam. With around 125 top artists and 50 performances spread over 13 days, Saptak offers a truly unparalleled musical experience for those who attend.

Who Can Attend?

There are no tickets or reservations. The Saptak Music Festival is an invite-only event. It attracts a diverse crowd, including students, music lovers, and supporters of Indian classical music. To be part of this special experience, you can make a donation of Rs 5,000 or more to the Saptak Institute and receive a season pass. For more information, you can visit the Saptak website or contact their office directly.

Organised By

Saptak School of Music

Venue

LD Arts College Campus, Opp. IIM-A, Ahmedabad

Time

8:30 PM onwards