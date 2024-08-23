Sanya Malhotra Gets Emotional as She Receives Standing Ovation at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for Mrs - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra was overwhelmed with emotion as she received a standing ovation for her performance in Mrs at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The touching moment was captured in a video shared on the official page of the film festival on Instagram, where she is seen tearfully acknowledging the audience's applause. The film Mrs, a remake of the Malayalam hit The Great Indian Kitchen, features Malhotra in the role of Richa, a woman grappling with societal expectations and marital challenges.

During the festival, Malhotra revealed the extensive preparation she undertook for the role. She shared that she drew inspiration from a close friend who had similar experiences to those depicted in the film. Malhotra read her friend's therapy notes daily, which helped her connect deeply with the character's emotional journey. "It pains me to know that some women are going through this, have accepted it and have given up on their dreams," she said.

Malhotra's performance in Mrs was also recognised at the New York Indian Film Festival 2024, where she won the Best Actress award. Directed by Arati Kadav, the film has been praised for its poignant portrayal of women's struggles. Looking ahead, Malhotra is preparing for her roles in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Thug Life, and has an untitled film with director Anurag Kashyap in the pipeline.