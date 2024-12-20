Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Mudassar Aziz: Top 6 Filmmakers Who Excelled At Creating Multi-Cast Projects In 2024

Hyderabad: Indian cinema in 2024 has witnessed a surge in multi-starrer films that showcase varied perspectives intertwined with intricate storylines. To bring these stories to life, ace directors of Indian cinema have skillfully brought together multiple actors to deliver cinematic brilliance. Here's a look at the top six directors who excelled at crafting multi-starrer projects this year.

1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought together a star-studded ensemble cast for his 2024 period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The grand series featured renowned actors such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Pratibha Ranta, and Fardeen Khan. The inclusion of these talented actors elevated the richness and grandeur of the series, making it a standout production this year.

2. Mudassar Aziz

In 2024's comic caper Khel Khel Mein, director Mudassar Aziz brought together Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, Taapsee Pannu, and others. The filmmaker expertly balanced comedy and multiple storylines, delivering a delightful film that kept audiences laughing throughout.

3. Rohit Shetty

Known for his knack for creating mind-blowing action spectacles, Rohit Shetty returned in 2024 with Singham Again, assembling Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor. Along with breathtaking action sequences, the director added a touch of comedy, backed by an intriguing storyline, delivering a cinematic experience like no other.

4. Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee treated audiences to the 2024 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan in key roles. The director effortlessly blended comedy, horror, emotion, and drama, exceeding audience expectations with a movie that tickled the funny bones of the masses.

5. Amar Kaushik

Director Amar Kaushik took viewers on a rollercoaster ride of laughter and horror with Stree 2 in 2024. He brought together Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee to create a horror comedy that not only lived up to expectations but also matched the hype surrounding it.

6. Nag Ashwin

Director Nag Ashwin helmed Kalki 2898 AD in 2024, a one-of-a-kind sci-fi action film, bringing together Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and several guest stars. With Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin demonstrated his mastery in handling a large cast and intricate narratives.

By crafting these multi-starrer films in 2024, these visionary directors have elevated Indian cinema, masterfully weaving together numerous storylines and characters to create unforgettable cinematic experiences.