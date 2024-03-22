Sanjay Leela Bhansali Taps Priyanka Chopra for Upcoming Period Actioner: Reports

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in India, making headlines with her every move. Whether she's attending events or visiting places like the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with her family, fans can't get enough of her and are buzzing about her on social media. The latest buzz is that ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has pitched an action period drama to the global star. The duo, who worked together in films like Mary Kom, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Bajirao Mastani are likely to reunite for the fourth time.

Reports suggest that Bhansali is in talks with Priyanka for an action-packed movie. The actor is keen to lock her next project soon, understanding the anticipation surrounding it. Priyanka is exploring various scripts and meeting with several filmmakers. One of the projects she's considering is an action film with Bhansali, set in a different time period.

According to reports,. Priyanka is intrigued by the concept and is currently discussing details like the shooting schedule and costumes with Bhansali. Interestingly, Bhansali is also busy with another big project, Love and War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, set to hit the screens in Christmas 2025.

Regarding her trip to India, it's primarily for work. Apart from attending events, Priyanka is focusing on her production house. She's meeting people to finalize upcoming projects under her banner.

On her recent work front, Priyanka was last seen in the movie Love Again and the web series Citadel. Although she was expected to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, scheduling conflicts arose. Additionally, she's taken on an executive producer role for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger and partnered with Awedacious Originals to produce Women Of My Billions, directed by Ajitesh Sharma, shedding light on women's journeys from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, highlighting those who have faced violence.