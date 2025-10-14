ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanjay Kapoor's Will Forged? Karisma's Kids Claim Errors In Name And Address; Demand Heir Rights

New Delhi: The legal battle over the late businessman Sanjay Kapoor's estate has reached the Delhi High Court. Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, have filed a petition questioning the authenticity of their father's alleged will, claiming it contains glaring errors and inconsistencies.

The petition, which will be heard on October 14, alleges that Sanjay Kapoor's will is flawed and possibly tampered with. Representing the children, advocate Mahesh Jethmalani argued that such a document could not have been prepared by an educated and successful businessman like Sanjay Kapoor.

According to the petition, Sanjay Kapoor's son's name was misspelled in multiple places, while his daughter's address was written incorrectly. The children say these mistakes show that the will does not reflect their father's real intentions. They added that Sanjay Kapoor always shared a warm and close relationship with them, making such errors unthinkable.

The disputed will, reportedly dated March 21, 2025, leaves Sanjay Kapoor's entire estate, valued at over Rs 30,000 crore, to his third wife, Priya Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor, acting as guardian for her children, has alleged that Priya tampered with the document to gain full control of Sanjay's assets. The petition claims that Priya kept the will hidden for seven weeks after Sanjay's death before revealing it to the family on July 30.

Sanjay Kapoor passed away on June 12 while playing polo in Windsor, United Kingdom. Following his death, the Delhi High Court had directed Priya Kapoor to submit a full statement of his assets.