'Every Aashiq Is a Villain': Sanjay Dutt to Lock Horns with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4, First Look Out

Hyderabad: Sajid Nadiadwala-backed Baaghi franchise has become a thrilling ride for the fans of actioners with each installment pushing the boundaries of intense fight sequences and gripping storylines. Now, the next chapter, Baaghi 4, in this saga is set to take it up a notch, with none other than Sanjay Dutt stepping in to play the villain once again.

Dutt, who has delivered powerful performances as a formidable antagonist in films like Shamshera and KGF 2, has been roped in as the primary villain for Baaghi 4. The fourth installment of the Baaghi series will hit theaters on September 5, 2025.

On Monday, the 65-year-old actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share the exciting news with fans, posting a poster from the film that showcases his fierce look. He wrote, "Every Aashiq is a Villain," giving a glimpse of the dark character he will portray. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, with Tiger Shroff returning as the lead, joined by Rajat Saroraa, and others in pivotal roles.

The Baaghi franchise first took the box office by storm in 2016 with the release of Baaghi, directed by Sabbir Khan. It featured Tiger Shroff alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu, combining thrilling action with compelling drama. The second installment, Baaghi 2 (2018), saw Ahmed Khan at the helm, and starred Tiger Shroff with Disha Patani, alongside a stellar supporting cast including Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda. Baaghi 3 followed in 2020, again directed by Ahmed Khan, bringing back Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh for another action-packed adventure.

For Baaghi 4, the makers have roped in Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha, who will mark his Bollywood debut. Known for his dynamic storytelling style in the Kannada film industry, Harsha is expected to bring fresh energy to the Baaghi universe.

Baaghi 4 aside, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Housefull 5, KD - The Devil, and Aditya Dhar's next starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akhsaye Khanna and more.