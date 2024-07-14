ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar For 'Housefull 5', Reunites With Sajid Nadiadwala

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In a major casting update, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has announced that superstar Sanjay Dutt will be joining the ensemble cast of the eagerly awaited 'Housefull 5.' Known for his prowess in assembling stellar casts, Nadiadwala expressed immense joy at collaborating once again with Dutt, a long-time friend and colleague.

"Sajid Nadiadwala has been like family from the beginning of my journey," shared Sanjay Dutt, reflecting on his deep bond with the renowned producer. "I'm thrilled to be working with him again on Housefull 5 and look forward to many more collaborations in the future," he added.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise, set entirely aboard a cruise ship. This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for.

The film boasts a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and now Sanjay Dutt.Scheduled for release on June 6, 2025, 'Housefull 5' is set to deliver laughter, love, and timeless entertainment to audiences worldwide.

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt has recently wrapped up shooting for his much-anticipated project 'Double iSmart' also starring Ram Pothineni. The film's production house Puri Connects recently treated fans with this news with a new poster and captioned the post, which read, "#DoubleIsmart SHOOT COMPLETED. Grand WW released on August 15. Gear Up for DIMAAK KI KIRIKIRI Experience in Theaters."

The poster features Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar in a romantic pose as the still from one of the songs from the film. Meanwhile, the entire shoot of the movie has been completed. The post-production work is also underway. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also features Kavya Thapar, Bani J, Getup Srinu, and Ali in pivotal roles. Makers have also unveiled the song 'SteppaMaar', which garnered positive response from the audience.