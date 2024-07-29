ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanjay Dutt Brings Back Vintage Era Vibe in First Look Poster from KD - The Devil Shared on His Birthday

author img

By ANI

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt turned 65 on Monday. To mark the actor's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film KD - The Devil dropped his first look introducing his character from the Prem directorial.

Sanjay Dutt as Dhak Deva in KD - The Devil
Sanjay Dutt as Dhak Deva in KD - The Devil (Film Poster)

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's 65th birthday, the makers of his highly anticipated film KD - The Devil unveiled his first look and introduced him as Dhak Deva. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt treated fans with a return gift by dropping his first look. In the poster, Sanjay as Dhak Deva looks intense and has a vintage flair.

"The Lord of Devil's Democracy, Dhak Deva, steps into #KD's Vintage Battlefield, bringing a storm of intensity," he captioned the post. As soon as the poster was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. His KD's co-star Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, "Wohooooooo." One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday baba." Another user commented, "One and only DHAK DEVA."

Directed by Prem, KD-The Devil, the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore. Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Raveena Tandon in Ghudchadi, which also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan.

Ghudchadi will hit the OTT platform JioCinema on August 9. Recently, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have officially confirmed their new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. Sanjay Dutt has also joined the ensemble cast of the eagerly awaited Housefull 5.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise, set entirely aboard a cruise ship. This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for. The film boasts a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and now Sanjay Dutt.

Read More

  1. Ranveer Singh CONFIRMS His next with Aditya Dhar, Promises 'Cinematic Experience like Never Before'; Announcement Has Deepika's Heart
  2. Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar For 'Housefull 5', Reunites With Sajid Nadiadwala
  3. Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt Gear Up for Epic Showdown in Son of Sardaar 2: Report

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's 65th birthday, the makers of his highly anticipated film KD - The Devil unveiled his first look and introduced him as Dhak Deva. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt treated fans with a return gift by dropping his first look. In the poster, Sanjay as Dhak Deva looks intense and has a vintage flair.

"The Lord of Devil's Democracy, Dhak Deva, steps into #KD's Vintage Battlefield, bringing a storm of intensity," he captioned the post. As soon as the poster was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. His KD's co-star Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, "Wohooooooo." One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday baba." Another user commented, "One and only DHAK DEVA."

Directed by Prem, KD-The Devil, the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore. Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Raveena Tandon in Ghudchadi, which also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan.

Ghudchadi will hit the OTT platform JioCinema on August 9. Recently, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have officially confirmed their new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. Sanjay Dutt has also joined the ensemble cast of the eagerly awaited Housefull 5.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise, set entirely aboard a cruise ship. This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for. The film boasts a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and now Sanjay Dutt.

Read More

  1. Ranveer Singh CONFIRMS His next with Aditya Dhar, Promises 'Cinematic Experience like Never Before'; Announcement Has Deepika's Heart
  2. Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar For 'Housefull 5', Reunites With Sajid Nadiadwala
  3. Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt Gear Up for Epic Showdown in Son of Sardaar 2: Report

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SANJAY DUTT BIRTHDAYSANJAY DUTT UPCOMING FILMSSANJAY DUTT AS DHAK DEVASANJAY FIRST LOOK FROM KD THE DEVILSANJAY DUTT LOOK IN KD THE DEVIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.