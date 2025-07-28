Sanhita Manch 2025: Mumbai To Host 7th Edition Of Theatre Festival Celebrating Original Voices And Playwriting

Mumbai: The stage is set once again for one of India's most compelling theatre festivals. Sanhita Manch, now in its seventh edition, is all set to captivate audiences from August 1 to 3, 2025, at the PL Deshpande Kala Academy, Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai. Organised by Being Association, the annual event continues to deepen its focus on the evolving language of theatre and the vital role of the written word in performance.
This year's festival carries with it a power-packed roster of new plays, carefully chosen discussions, and theatre-oriented dialogues, ensuing a convergence of playwrights, directors, actors, and dedicated audiences. The festival has always been a venue where the literary essence of theatre is not just celebrated but also actively fostered.
A Grand Opening Led By Theatre Legends
The festival will start with an inaugural ceremony on 1st August at 6 PM. The event will be presided over by Shanta Gokhale, a theatre critic and writer, famous for her considerable contribution to Indian drama and literature.
Joining the inaugural ceremony as Guest of Honour is the renowned actor and veteran stage as well as screen artist Seema Bhargava Pahwa. Also present as a Special Guest will be actor Jaideep Ahlawat. Their presence, organisers say, highlights the growing significance of Indian playwriting and the cultural relevance of Sanhita Manch as a national platform.
During the ceremony, the dignitaries will also unveil published editions of the winning plays, produced in collaboration with Kautilya Books.
"Sanhita Manch is more than a festival; it's a movement," says actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, one of the festival's most vocal champions. "There is light at the end of the tunnel... Theatre is that light. It is our duty not to let it out, so that future generations can also see that light."
Director and actor Rasika Agashe says, "Theatre is our love language. When there is too much drama happening in the world, the real drama gives me hope and a sense of peace."
Festival Highlights - 2025 Lineup Of Plays
The 2025 edition of Sanhita Manch will feature three original plays across the three days, each showcasing contemporary themes, bold storytelling, and diverse theatrical voices:
- August 1 | 7:30 PM
All That Matters (English)
Playwright: Meera Sitaraman | Director: Rasika Agashe
Synopsis: A murder that happened in 1984 has received a court hearing in 2024, but the accused has been dead for decades now. The victim, a cow named Kamala, has come back to seek justice of a different order. Based on a number of true events, this is a true fiction.
- August 2 | 7:30 PM
Mithyasur (Hindi)
Playwright: Pranav Pandey | Director: Ajeet Singh Palawat
Synopsis: Mythyasur explores the importance of stories and myths in the development of humanity, and unveils the complex relationships between ignorance, science, facts, truth, and falsehood - especially as they are manipulated under the guise of state and religion.
The story is set in 18th-century Hindustan, where a temple priest guided by a dream-demon suddenly loses his divine visions just as war with the East India Company looms. As faith falters, the priest and a science-minded princess must confront the blurred lines between myth, truth, and power.
- August 3 | 4:30 PM
Romeo and Shakuntala (English)
Playwright: Avinash Matta | Director: Srinivas Beesetty
Synopsis: A playwright wishes to write a new play that would serve as a tribute to Shakespeare and Kalidas, an Indian tragedy equivalent of Romeo and Juliet! But in his attempt to write and direct this play, he picks up the disguise of promoting Diversity and Inclusion, not knowing how this will bring out his own biases, as well as those of those around him. As the premiere show turns into a disaster, what should have been a tribute turns out to be a shallow attempt to confront one's own identity!
About Sanhita Manch
Beyond the stage, Sanhita Manch 2025 will offer immersive sessions, talks, and panel discussions exploring the contemporary relevance of playwriting, the intersection of performance and social change, and how modern narratives are shaped by current political and cultural realities. The aim is to create dialogue not just around theatre-making but around the very soul of storytelling in India today.
Venue:
PL Deshpande Kala Academy,
Ravindra Natya Mandir,
Prabhadevi, Mumbai