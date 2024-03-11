Sandra Huller Pushes Jason Derulo down the Stairs at Oscars 2024 in Photoshop Mischief

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

The Jason Derulo fall meme is back and how. With the Oscars 2024 buzz, the internet is going crazy over an old picture rumoured to be of the American singer photoshopped with the beautiful Sandra Huller. In the now viral meme, we can see Jason tripping down the stairs while Sandra stands atop in a black gown.

A picture of Sandra Huller and allegedly Jason Derulo is going viral on social media from the Oscars 2024 red carpet. The picture is an extension of a viral meme and heavily photo-shopped. Here is the truth behind it.

Hyderabad: The Jason Derulo fall meme is back and how. With the Oscars 2024 buzz, the internet is going crazy over an old picture rumoured to be of the American singer photoshopped with the beautiful Sandra Huller. In the now viral meme, we can see Jason tripping down the stairs while Sandra stands atop in a black gown.

Sharing the picture, which is now going heavily viral, a social media user wrote: "Sandra Hüller has just pushed Jason Derulo down the stairs at the 2024 #Oscars" The meme ignited a laugh riot on X (formerly known as Twitter) with others adding to the viral meme.

For the unversed, The joke first began in 2015, with a tweet from the now-suspended account @dashausofjack alleging that Jason Derulo had fallen at the Met Gala. Derulo responded on Instagram, rejecting the claim and stating that he was actually in rehearsals in LA and did not attend that years Met Gala. Jason stated, "I've definitely seen some messages like, 'Are you OK?' But, yes, every year, or at least twice a year, it's no longer only the Met Gala! It's slowly making its way to other events, but it's hilarious."

So, now the question arises that if it was not Jason, then who actually fell down the stairs. The meme's photo originates from the 2011 Cannes Film Festival in France, where an anonymous man attempted to crash the event and tumbled down the stairs in the ensuing mayhem. In a YouTube video, the individual behind the meme admitted that he thought the whole thing was hilarious. Regardless of the reality behind the meme, we see it trend on social media every year during the Met Gala and other significant red carpet events, and Oscars 2024 was no exception.

Read More

  1. 96th Academy Awards: 5 Things to Watch out for at the Oscars 2024
  2. From The Elephant Man to American Hustle: 5 Films with Most Oscar Nominations but Zero Wins
  3. From Announcing Wrong Winner to Getting Slapped: 6 Most Shocking Oscar Moments
Last Updated :1 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.