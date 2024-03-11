Sandra Huller Pushes Jason Derulo down the Stairs at Oscars 2024 in Photoshop Mischief

Hyderabad: The Jason Derulo fall meme is back and how. With the Oscars 2024 buzz, the internet is going crazy over an old picture rumoured to be of the American singer photoshopped with the beautiful Sandra Huller. In the now viral meme, we can see Jason tripping down the stairs while Sandra stands atop in a black gown.

Sharing the picture, which is now going heavily viral, a social media user wrote: "Sandra Hüller has just pushed Jason Derulo down the stairs at the 2024 #Oscars" The meme ignited a laugh riot on X (formerly known as Twitter) with others adding to the viral meme.

For the unversed, The joke first began in 2015, with a tweet from the now-suspended account @dashausofjack alleging that Jason Derulo had fallen at the Met Gala. Derulo responded on Instagram, rejecting the claim and stating that he was actually in rehearsals in LA and did not attend that years Met Gala. Jason stated, "I've definitely seen some messages like, 'Are you OK?' But, yes, every year, or at least twice a year, it's no longer only the Met Gala! It's slowly making its way to other events, but it's hilarious."

So, now the question arises that if it was not Jason, then who actually fell down the stairs. The meme's photo originates from the 2011 Cannes Film Festival in France, where an anonymous man attempted to crash the event and tumbled down the stairs in the ensuing mayhem. In a YouTube video, the individual behind the meme admitted that he thought the whole thing was hilarious. Regardless of the reality behind the meme, we see it trend on social media every year during the Met Gala and other significant red carpet events, and Oscars 2024 was no exception.