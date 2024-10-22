Sandeep Reddy Vanga Spills Beans on Prabhas' Role in Spirit Ahead of His Birthday

Hyderabad: South Indian superstar Prabhas is set to make waves at the box office once again with his upcoming film, Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his recent success with Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film has generated significant buzz among fans, particularly with its story reveal now. Prabhas will portray a police officer, marking a notable shift in his cinematic persona.

During a pre-release event for the Telugu film Potel, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared insights into Spirit, describing it as a gripping police story. The excitement surrounding the project has skyrocketed, especially with Prabhas' birthday approaching on October 23. Fans are eagerly anticipating what surprises may be unveiled in celebration of the special day.

Financially, Spirit is positioned to make a strong impact at the box office. Vanga disclosed that the film's budget is estimated at Rs 300 crore, with expectations of earning around Rs 150 crore on its opening day alone. This ambitious projection reflects confidence in the film's potential, aided by Prabhas' star power and the director's previous successes.

Vanga expressed optimism about the film's financial viability, stating that the producers feel secure in their investment, thanks to anticipated returns from satellite and digital rights. He believes that if the teaser resonates well with audiences, it will pave the way for a successful promotional rollout, including trailers and music releases. Currently in the pre-production phase, Spirit marks the 25th film of Prabhas' illustrious career.

