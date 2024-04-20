Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals Animal Park Will Be Wilder, Ranbir Kapoor to Begin Shooting in 2026

Hyderabad: Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has received an outstanding response from the audience, shattering numerous box office records. Fans have particularly embraced Kapoor's fierce portrayal in the movie. The anticipation for its sequel, Animal Park, has been growing since the release of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Initial reports suggested that the filming for Animal Park would commence in 2025. However, it appears that the audience will need to exercise patience as the director recently revealed during an event that the shooting will now commence in 2026. During the event, Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened up about the upcoming sequel to his blockbuster Animal, hinting at a larger and wilder narrative compared to its predecessor.

A source close to the movie previously hinted at the storyline of Animal Park. The sequel is expected to delve into the relationships between Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay, and Rashmika Mandanna's character Geetanjali. The film will also focus on Ranvijay's doppelganger and their interactions within the narrative.

In a recent interview with actor-comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Ranbir Kapoor shared insights into the making of Animal, highlighting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's secretive approach to the script. Despite some cast members being unaware of the narrative details, Kapoor praised Vanga's vision for the forthcoming sequel.